P!nk concert in North Texas postponed for the second time

A P!nk concert that was rescheduled for Nov. 26 in Arlington has been postponed a second time, Live Nation officials confirmed to Star-Telegram media partner, WFAA-TV.

The concert was originally scheduled to be held Sept. 29 at Globe Life Field, but was canceled due to a sinus infection, the singer announced in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The concert was then rescheduled for Nov. 26 and all tickets were to be honored for the new date.

The cause for the second postponement was not disclosed and there is no information on the new concert date, according to WFAA.

Fans who bought tickets for the rescheduled concert will be notified via email, Live Nation told WFAA. A new concert date will be announced soon.

The Globe Life Field website says tickets for P!nk’s concert will “remain good” for the rescheduled date. Refunds are available for those unable to attend the rescheduled show.