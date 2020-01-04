P!nk Joins Celebrities in Donating to Help Fight Australia's Catastrophic Wildfires, Pledging to Give $500,000

American musician P!nk has pledged to donate $500,000 to local fires services fighting Australia’s devastating wildfires, and other celebrities have announced plans to donate as well.

For months, Australia has been fighting the worst wildfires it’s experienced in decades, which scientists say have been intensified by climate change. At least 19 people have died, dozens are missing, hundreds of homes have been destroyed and, according to Bloomberg, nearly half a billion animals may have been killed. As TIME’s Amy Gunia reports, “The fire season in Australia is far from over, and already it is shaping up to be one of the most intense in the country’s history.”

On Saturday, P!nk posted on Twitter and Instagram: “I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires.” She pledged to donate $500,000 to local fire services battling the bushfires, and asked others to consider donating as well.

I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kyjDbhoXpp — P!nk (@Pink) January 4, 2020

Australian comedian Celeste Barber has also repeatedly posted on social media about the fires. On Thursday, Barber posted a fundraising campaign on Facebook, writing, “Want to join me in supporting a good cause? I’m raising money for The Trustee for NSW Rural Fire Service & Brigades Donations Fund and your contribution will make an impact, whether you donate a lot or a little. Anything helps. Thank you for your support.”

Barber posted that her family on the South Coast has been told to evacuate.

In two days, donations from over 300,000 people raised more than $10 million.

American musician Selena Gomez also tweeted that she donated to help Australian fire services, writing, “Absolutely devastated by the fires in Australia. Praying for everyone affected and all of the first responders. I’m making a donation and would love if you would consider doing the same if you can.”

Absolutely devastated by the fires in Australia. Praying for everyone affected and all of the first responders. I’m making a donation and would love if you would consider doing the same if you can. Swipe up ❤️ https://t.co/aEqW5SPKPG — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) January 4, 2020

Australian model Miranda Kerr also asked her followers to “join her” in donating to fight the fires. Kerr posted on Instagram Friday, “Sending love and prayers to those affected by the Australia Wild Fires… Please join me in supporting those affected and visit the link in my bio to donate to the Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund. All donations will support affected families and the community during this disaster.”

As of Friday, the fires had burned more than 12 million acres and the smoke was so substantial it was visible from space.