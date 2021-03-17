P&O Cruises says travellers will need vaccinations

·4 min read
Cruise ship Britannia alongside in the Port of Southampton
Cruises were first paused in March due to the coronavirus pandemic

P&O Cruises has said that anyone wanting to take its cruises around the British Isles this summer will need to be vaccinated first.

Travellers will have to prove that they have had two coronavirus jabs to take the trips which depart from June.

Saga Cruises and Virgin Voyages in the US have made similar moves recently.

It comes amid renewed fears about the damaged travel industry, with airports warning that summer 2020 passenger numbers were their lowest since 1975.

P&O Cruises, which is part of the Carnival group, will run trips on two ships this summer. The Britannia will cruise from Southampton along the south coast of England for three or four days, and the Iona will travel up to Scotland from Southampton for seven-day trips.

Carnival said that passengers wishing to board would have to have had both vaccination jabs at least a week before departure.

Guests will also have to have travel insurance that "must include medical and repatriation cover" and medical expenses related to Covid-19.

Guests and crew will be expected to respect social distancing rules and wear masks when appropriate.

And should anyone test positive on board, they will be isolated and quarantined.

Carnival follows Saga cruises, which said in January that all customers had to be vaccinated. British Airways also plans to let people register when they have had two vaccinations on a smartphone app.

Carnival has not run cruises for a year due to the coronavirus crisis.

The cruise industry was brought to its knees after regulators around the world stopped ships from sailing to try to limit outbreaks.

There were a number of deaths from Covid-19 after people were infected on board Carnival ships early last year. The first UK citizen to die of coronavirus was infected on the Carnival-run Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan.

At the time, the outbreak on the ship was the largest outside mainland China, with more than 600 people infected.

'Unusual cruises'

Simon Calder, travel editor of The Independent, said "a lot is unusual" about the "staycation" cruises P&O is planning.

"Because the voyages are 'cruises to nowhere', the captains will look at the weather forecast and aim to sail where it is warm and sunny," he said.

He added the P&O concept is "you can look but you can't touch".

"On a voyage around the Scottish islands, for example, Iona will anchor off Iona, the magical island after which she was named, but you can't step ashore," he said.

Doing this circumvents all kinds of problems, he said.

"There are concerns about shore excursions. Some ports of call may not welcome hundreds of people from a wide range of locations wandering around, and conversely some cruise lines do not want their passengers to mingle with locals - MSC Cruises has made it a condition of travel," he said.

Call for support

Carnival has been burning through cash and last quarter said it had made a net loss of $2.2bn.

Airport operators have also been on the ropes due to the coronavirus crisis. They said on Wednesday that passenger numbers travelling through UK airports last summer plunged to their lowest level since 1975.

Airport Operators Association chief executive Karen Dee called for tailored government support.

"Despite dealing with the biggest crisis in their history, most airports remain operational to support vital public services, such as Royal Mail, air ambulances, Coastguard and the National Police Air Service, as well as other critical services such as freight, including PPE and vaccines," she said.

The Unite union also called for tailored support, saying that more than 5,100 UK aviation and related jobs have been lost every month since February 2020.

Unite assistant general secretary for transport Diana Holland said: "It has been heart-breaking to see so many UK jobs go in aviation when we know that demand will come back.

"A staggering number of workers in the sector are now unemployed but when we look across the Channel, we see that a different approach from governments actually saves these jobs."

The government has previously said that it has provided unprecedented support to businesses across sectors of the economy including aviation.

A spokesperson told the BBC the government was committed to restarting cruise travel when it is safe to do so, and is working closely with the sector to prepare for a safe and successful restart.

"We have put in place an unprecedented package of business support and recently extended government-backed loans and furlough payments to businesses, including in the travel industry.

"Around £7bn has been pledged to the aviation sector since the start of the pandemic, and through the Global Travel Taskforce we are working hard to restart international travel when it is safe to do so," the spokesperson said.

Recommended Stories

  • Emmi Explains: Should I travel for spring break?

    Spring break has become the latest battleground of the nation’s culture wars, with some encouraging travel to warm-weather states like Florida, while the Biden administration begs people to stay home until more Americans have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. Yahoo News Producer Emmi Vélez explains.

  • Draymond Green reacts to Damian Lillard’s 50 point effort vs. New Orleans Pelicans

    Following Damian Lillard's 50 point effort against the New Orleans Pelicans, Draymond Green chimed in on Twitter.

  • 2020: The Story of Us, review: Michael Rosen stars in a bruising account of what we've lost to Covid-19

    Just as weeks of lockdown quickly morphed into a single dreary Groundhog Day, so documentaries about the pandemic have started to all feel like variations on the same ghastly theme. And for most of its feature-length run time Kevin Macdonald’s 2020: The Story of Us (ITV) gave us exactly what we have come to expect of the genre. We watched stressed doctors and nurses wage a selfless battle against Covid-19 as patients, greyer than grey, unshaven and gasping for breath, lay prone in ICU beds. Your heart of course broke for everyone. Yet, following earlier fly-on-the-wall films such as Channel 4’s Surviving Covid, there was a sense of re-visiting an already horribly familiar tragedy. But then came an extraordinary and terrible twist as Professor Hugh Montgomery, the suave ICU department head at Whittington Hospital in north London, switched on the handheld camera with which he had been furnished by the film-makers. We had met him already. Now, though, something was different. He’d grown a goatee and his eyes were dimmer, barely visible behind a patchwork of worry lines. “I’ve been away for seven weeks,” he said. “My 17-year-old son died suddenly. “ Oscar Montgomery had drowned while snorkelling. The pandemic had been a contributory factor, his father believed. Oscar had gone diving with friends after restrictions were lifted. Had there not been a lockdown to begin with, he and his mates would not have been out celebrating their freedom. Montgomery’s loss brought a searing extra dimension to a film which followed four health care workers and three patients through the first wave of the virus. One of the those receiving emergency care was children’s author Michael Rosen. He had spent weeks on a ventilator in an induced coma and had been lucky to make it out the other side. He narrated his recollections in a dispassionate, almost wry, style which contrasted sharply with footage of him bundled up in wires and with all the colour bleached from his skin. “I’ve tried to get clear what happened and the order of what happened,” he said. “But there’s this whole period of life that’s a complete blur.”

  • 3 Expert Techniques to Stop Stress Before It Gets Out of Control

    If you're sick and tired of feeling literally sick and tired, turn to these expert-approved tips to learn how to stop stress from developing in the first place.

  • Vaccine passports should be free, private and secure, White House says. But who will be issuing them?

    Israel has a "green card" to prove that people have been vaccinated and other countries are contemplating requiring proof of vaccination for entry.

  • Polarizing 87th Avenue bridge in South Dade heads to a crucial vote amid legal threats

    Three years after a Miami-Dade County transportation board shot down a proposal to build a bridge over Southwest 87th Avenue in Palmetto Bay, the polarizing pitch to unclog some of South Dade’s most congested roadways is heading for another vote.

  • Norwegian Cruise Line extends cruise suspensions through June

    Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. said Tuesday it was extending the suspension of its global cruise voyages by another month, through June 30. The stock rose 1.1% in premarket trading, putting it on track for a fourth straight gain. The company said it it continues to work through its return-to-service plan to meet the requirements of the Framework for Conditional Sailing Order issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The stock, which has rallied 6.8% amid a three-day win streak through Monday, has run up 24.1% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 5.7%.

  • Google Play drops commissions to 15% from 30%, following Apple's move last year

    Google will lower its Play commissions globally for developers that sell in-app digital goods and services on its marquee store, the company said, following a similar move by rival Apple late last year. The Android-maker said on Tuesday that starting July 1, it is reducing the service fee for Google Play to 15% -- down from 30% -- for the first $1 million of revenue developers earn using Play billing system each year. The company will levy a 30% cut on every dollar developers generate through Google Play beyond the first $1 million in a year, it said.

  • Virgin Voyages to require all crew, passengers to be vaccinated for COVID-19 on all cruises

    Virgin Voyages will require all passengers and crew to be vaccinated for COVID-19 before boarding its cruise ships, the company announced Tuesday.

  • Is flying safe now? Answers to your burning COVID-19 travel questions

    Dr. Adalja predicts that travel will become "more and more of an acceptable risk for people,”

  • Google slashes in-app fees for developers as lawsuits over company’s ‘anti-competitive’ Play Store rage on

    Apple made a similar move at the end of 2020, as Fortnite developer Epic Games lodges lawsuits against both companies

  • Virgin Voyages CEO discusses future of cruises after COVID

    Tom McAlpin, president and CEO of the new cruise line from Virgin, hopes to begin to set sail in July with fully-vaccinated passengers and crew, depending on CDC guidance.

  • Volkswagen takes aim at Tesla with own European gigafactories

    Volkswagen plans to build half a dozen battery cell plants in Europe and expand infrastructure for charging electric vehicles globally, accelerating efforts to overtake Tesla and speed up mass adoption of battery-powered cars. The world's No. 2 carmaker, which is in the midst of a major shift towards battery-powered cars, said on Monday it wants to have six battery cell factories operating in Europe by 2030, which it will build alone or with partners.

  • Team NZ accepts first challenge for next America's Cup

    Team New Zealand no sooner had retained the America’s Cup in the 36th Cup Match than it accepted the first challenge for the 37th Cup. Team New Zealand sails for the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron which has formally accepted the new challenge. While the RNZYS didn’t reveal Wednesday who the challenger is, local reports have suggested it will be the Royal Yacht Squadron of Britain.

  • Taiwan bolsters South China Sea deployments, gets U.S. submarine parts approval

    Taiwan's newly-appointed defence minister said on Wednesday it has strengthened deployments in the disputed South China Sea and that the United States has approved the export of sensitive technology to equip Taiwan's new submarine fleet. China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory, has increased its military activity near the island in recent months seeking to pressure Taipei to accept Beijing's sovereignty. Taiwan has vowed to defend itself.

  • Biden trade nominee Tai wins unanimous U.S. Senate backing in procedural vote

    Katherine Tai, President Joe Biden's nominee for U.S. Trade Representative, won unanimous support in a U.S. Senate procedural vote on Tuesday and appeared set for confirmation on Wednesday. The rare 98-0 vote on the motion to end debate on the nomination means Tai, 47, will easily win bipartisan confirmation. Plans for a Wednesday vote on her nomination were confirmed by a spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer.

  • Harry and Meghan accuse Palace of continuing to leak stories as they reveal conversations with Charles and William were 'not productive'

    The Duchess of Sussex has risked heightening tensions with the Royal Family by accusing the palace of continuing to leak “disparaging” stories about her. Meghan, 39, is alleged to have told close friend Gayle King, an anchor on US network CBS, she was “upset” that royal aides continued to brief against her despite stating that they would work out their differences privately. She also revealed that Prince Harry had now spoken to both his father and his brother about the allegations made in their interview with Oprah Winfrey but claimed the conversations were “not productive.” The Duchess is said to have complained that no member of the Royal Family had yet contacted her directly, despite claims that she received no help when feeling suicidal and that a family member had raised “concerns” about the colour of their son’s skin. Ms King made the revelations on her television show on Tuesday morning, disclosures that are unlikely to go down well at Buckingham Palace and further erode trust. She also reiterated that Meghan had "documents" to back up everything she told Ms Winfrey - a claim first made by actress Janina Gavankar, another of the Duchess's friends, who told ITV’s This Morning that there were "many emails and texts" to support Meghan’s allegations.

  • Moderna begins testing Covid-19 vaccine on babies and young children

    Infants as young as six months are taking part in the Covid-19 jab study.

  • Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson spent nearly 5 minutes slamming Cardi B's performance of 'WAP' at the Grammys, claiming it's destroying America

    It is the latest attack on the song by conservatives, who have been fixated on the song since its release in August.

  • UK police officer to go on trial in October over woman's murder

    A serving British police officer is set to go on trial in October accused of the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard whose killing sparked anger and soul-searching about what police, government and society can do to stop male violence against women. Everard, 33, was abducted as she walked home from a friend's house in south London on March 3, with her body later found in woodland around 50 miles away in southeast England. Wayne Couzens, 48, a London officer whose role it was to guard diplomatic premises, appeared by videolink from prison at the British capital's Old Bailey central criminal court on Tuesday.