P&O Ship Detained in Northern Ireland by Maritime Agency

(Bloomberg) -- A P&O Ferries vessel was detained on Friday for failures on issues including training, just over a week after it dismissed its entire U.K.-based seafaring crew.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The European Causeway ship was detained in Larne, Northern Ireland, “due to failures on crew familiarization, vessel documentation and crew training,” the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said in a statement.

P&O this week acknowledged that it failed to follow rules on consulting with unions before dismissing 800 staff and replacing them with cheaper agency workers. The decision sparked outrage from those affected and criticism from government minister.

“The vessel will remain under detention until all these issues are resolved by P&O Ferries,” the agency said. “Only then will it be reinspected.”

The ferry operator will review the agency’s findings, “make any changes required and continue to work closely with the MCA to return the ship to service,” a P&O spokesman said.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson backed calls for P&O Ferries Chief Executive Officer Peter Hebblethwaite to resign, as the government vowed to bring forward new laws forcing shipping firms to pay the minimum wage.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps had said earlier that Hebblethwaite should quit after showing “incredible arrogance” when telling Parliament’s transport committee that P&O had failed to follow regulations before firing its employees.

P&O Ferries is also at odds with its pension fund over the value of ships it used to guarantee a 146-million pound ($192 million) debt, according to the Financial Times. The firm has valued two ships at 40% to 70% more than the pension fund’s estimates, the FT said, citing unnamed people close to the details.

Story continues

P&O is owned by DP World.

(Adds P&O statement in fifth paragraph, pension fund detail in eighth.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.