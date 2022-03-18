P&O Unites U.K. Government, Unions in Fury at Ferry Firings

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

The U.K. government sharply criticized P&O Ferries for its abrupt firing of 800 workers, including by video call, urging the operator to open talks with laid-off staff while stopping short of saying the mass dismissals broke labor laws.

P&O laid off all its sailing staff on Thursday in what it said was an urgent bid to slash costs and stem losses. The move sparked protests by those affected and interrupted services on key routes linking Britain to Europe, temporarily severing part of the U.K.s already-stretched supply chain.

On Friday, P&O said it aims to have some services running in the next day or two, and that the company is losing 1 million pounds ($1.3 million) a day when ships don’t move.

Unions pledged a new round of protests on Friday at several key English ports, including Dover, Liverpool and Hull. As demonstrators gathered, the anger of union leaders at the move by P&O was eventually echoed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government.

After a junior minister told the BBC that the situation was effectively beyond the government’s remit, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said at a Conservative Party conference that P&O had treated its employees in an “insensitive and brutal” way that was “no way to treat staff in the 21st century.”

P&O Crew Mutiny After Firing Threatens Biggest U.K. Trade Artery

Shapps went further in an interview with Sky News, saying: “If you need to get rid of people because you need to change the shape of your company, you need to sit down around the table with them and discuss those redundancies.

“I want to see P&O management do that with them even now. It’s not too late for them to sit down with the workers, sit down with the unions, and I’ll be putting pressure on all sides for them to do that.”

Story continues

‘Disposable Labor’

Johnson’s official spokesman, Max Blain, told reporters that the government does not believe P&O exhuasted all avenues before dismissing its staff and is investigating what steps it can take next. However, he said it is too early for a definitive verdict on whether P&O broke any laws.

P&O justified its move by insisting that its previous operating model needed an urgent overhaul.

“We took this difficult decision as a last resort and only after full consideration of all other options,” a spokesperson for P&O said in an email Friday. “We concluded that the business wouldn’t survive without fundamentally changed crewing arrangements, which in turn would inevitably result in redundancies.”

P&O said that it had offered enhanced severance terms to works to compensate for the lack of warning and consultation.

Fired by Video, P&O Workers Snarl Ports by Refusing to Leave

P&O Ferries’ annual losses of 100 million pounds were covered by its owner, Dubai-based ports operator DP World.

The firing prompted spontaneous sit-ins by angry workers who refused to leave their ships and allow new crews to take their place. Some protests lasted into the night but ended by Friday morning, according to Jeff Martin, a spokesman for the RMT Union. Friday’s demonstrations won’t involve direct action, Martin said.

P&O denied that security staff who were instructed to remove protesting workers from its ships were directed to use handcuffs or force.

In a statement, Frances O’Grady, general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, which represents British unions, said P&O had acted “appallingly” and treated staff like “disposable labor.”

“The government must urgently bring forward an employment bill that strengthens workplace protections and that imposes strong penalties on employers who break the law.”

(Updates with comments from P&O from third paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.