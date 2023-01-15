P.A. Resources Berhad (KLSE:PA) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in P.A. Resources Berhad's (KLSE:PA) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for P.A. Resources Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = RM46m ÷ (RM286m - RM33m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, P.A. Resources Berhad has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Metals and Mining industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for P.A. Resources Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating P.A. Resources Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

The fact that P.A. Resources Berhad is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 18% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 270% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 11%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that P.A. Resources Berhad has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. And with a respectable 75% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with P.A. Resources Berhad (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

