Pérez Family Foundation launches second round of grants for Miami-Dade arts programs

The CreARTE grants funded by the Pérez Family Foundation are back for round two with more than $1.5 million for local cultural organizations. The program launched in 2019 to support access and education for the arts, and artist fellowships and residencies in South Florida.

An open call for applications kicks off Monday, with pre-proposals due May 28.

“Our primary goal is to help provide quality arts programming for all residents in the community and make Miami a place that continues to be known for its artistic excellence,” said Belissa Alvarez, executive director of the Pérez Family Foundation. The foundation partnered with the Miami Foundation to administer the grants.

The grant’s first cycle awarded grants ranging from $25,000 to $200,000 to 23 local groups including the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, the Miami City Ballet and the Miami Book Fair. Awards are given every two years.

The foundation expects to have fewer grantees, but larger grant amounts this year, Alvarez said.

A $100,000 CreARTE grant allowed the book fair to launch a fellowship program for emerging writers. A same-size grant helped the local nonprofit Guitars Over Guns strengthen its after-school arts education programs.

The foundation will select applicants via an internal committee in addition to a dozen external evaluators that in the past have included artists and art teachers. Applicants will be notified the week of June 28 if they have moved on to the second phase. Winners will be announced in the fall. The grant’s first iteration garnered around 200 applications.

An informational webinar is scheduled for May 5 at noon. The grant application will be available at the miamifoundation.org.