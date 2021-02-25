Biggest Qatari Property Developer Faces Default Risk, S&P Warns
(Bloomberg) -- Qatar’s biggest property developer Ezdan Holding Group faces the risk of a default or debt restructuring as it is yet to obtain credit-lines to meet upcoming maturities, according to S&P Global Ratings.
S&P cut Ezdan’s rating to CCC from B- with a negative outlook, reflecting narrowing liquidity and high debt balances, which it said could lead to a distressed exchange, debt restructuring, or default over the next 3-12 months.
“Without a committed refinancing plan or an equity contribution from its shareholder, we do not believe that Ezdan has sufficient cash or liquid assets on its balance sheet to repay its debt,” the ratings agency said.
Ezdan shares slumped 8% in Doha, before trimming losses to 2.1%. The stock has underperformed Qatar’s main stock index so far this year. The company did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.
Tadawul Holding Group, Thani bin Abdullah Al Thani and Imtilak Real Estate own 94% of Ezdan’s shares, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Abdul Kadir Hussain, the Dubai-based head of fixed-income asset management at Arqaam Capital, said it’s not clear that a default is the only option.
“Ezdan has struggled with a difficult market in Qatar due to the pandemic and prior to that the boycott,” he said. “However, the boycott is over and the pandemic situation will improve with vaccines, so the outlook is definitely better for the company.”
Ezdan’s $500 million senior unsecured sukuk matures on May 18. The property developer also has about 900 million riyals ($245 million) of secured debt maturing in 2021 and 2.7 billion riyals of sukuk and debt maturing next year, according to S&P.
“Despite discussing payment option plans, the company is still in the negotiation stage of securing a committed credit line to address its significant upcoming debt maturities and amortization schedule,” the ratings agency said.
S&P expects Ezdan’s operating performance to “improve slightly” in 2021-2022, but not enough to materially reduce the very high leverage”
The bond due in May was steady at about 97 cents on the dollar on Wednesday, having recovered from an all-time low of 78.45 cents in May 2018.
“If a restructuring is required, the impact on other Qatari borrowers would depend on how the restructuring is handled and how the company communicates and deals with its sukuk holders,” Arqaam’s Hussain said.
(Updates with share move, analyst comments)
