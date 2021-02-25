Biggest Qatari Property Developer Faces Default Risk, S&P Warns

1 / 3

Biggest Qatari Property Developer Faces Default Risk, S&P Warns

Shaji Mathew and Farah Elbahrawy
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Qatar’s biggest property developer Ezdan Holding Group faces the risk of a default or debt restructuring as it is yet to obtain credit-lines to meet upcoming maturities, according to S&P Global Ratings.

S&P cut Ezdan’s rating to CCC from B- with a negative outlook, reflecting narrowing liquidity and high debt balances, which it said could lead to a distressed exchange, debt restructuring, or default over the next 3-12 months.

“Without a committed refinancing plan or an equity contribution from its shareholder, we do not believe that Ezdan has sufficient cash or liquid assets on its balance sheet to repay its debt,” the ratings agency said.

Ezdan shares slumped 8% in Doha, before trimming losses to 2.1%. The stock has underperformed Qatar’s main stock index so far this year. The company did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

Tadawul Holding Group, Thani bin Abdullah Al Thani and Imtilak Real Estate own 94% of Ezdan’s shares, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Abdul Kadir Hussain, the Dubai-based head of fixed-income asset management at Arqaam Capital, said it’s not clear that a default is the only option.

“Ezdan has struggled with a difficult market in Qatar due to the pandemic and prior to that the boycott,” he said. “However, the boycott is over and the pandemic situation will improve with vaccines, so the outlook is definitely better for the company.”

Ezdan’s $500 million senior unsecured sukuk matures on May 18. The property developer also has about 900 million riyals ($245 million) of secured debt maturing in 2021 and 2.7 billion riyals of sukuk and debt maturing next year, according to S&P.

“Despite discussing payment option plans, the company is still in the negotiation stage of securing a committed credit line to address its significant upcoming debt maturities and amortization schedule,” the ratings agency said.

S&P expects Ezdan’s operating performance to “improve slightly” in 2021-2022, but not enough to materially reduce the very high leverage”

The bond due in May was steady at about 97 cents on the dollar on Wednesday, having recovered from an all-time low of 78.45 cents in May 2018.

“If a restructuring is required, the impact on other Qatari borrowers would depend on how the restructuring is handled and how the company communicates and deals with its sukuk holders,” Arqaam’s Hussain said.

(Updates with share move, analyst comments)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Oil hovers near 13-month highs as storm hits U.S. output, Fed assures rates staying low

    Oil prices extended gains for a fourth session on Thursday to reach the highest levels in more than 13 months, underpinned by an assurance that U.S. interest rates will stay low, and a sharp drop in U.S. crude output last week due to the storm in Texas. Brent crude futures for April gained 37 cents, 0.6%, to $67.41 a barrel by 0718 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for April was at $63.54 a barrel, up 32 cents, 0.5%. Both contracts touched their highest since Jan. 8, 2020, earlier in the session with Brent at $67.49 and WTI at $63.67.

  • Daimler truck unit to focus on CO2-neutral technology

    German luxury carmaker Daimler said on Wednesday that its plan to spin off Daimler Trucks will allow the world's largest truck and bus maker to become more profitable and focus more on developing technologies to cut carbon emissions. The spin-off plan, announced earlier this month, should make the unit more agile, profitable and able to develop CO2-neutral drive technologies for trucks and buses, Daimler said in a statement. Daimler said the truck business had seen a recovery in the fourth quarter, especially in North America and Europe, selling 121,000 units, almost double that of the second quarter, when sales were hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

  • The Best Canister Vacuum Cleaners for Spotless Floors

    Say goodbye to pet hair, dirt, and dander.

  • Colorado JBS Meat-Plant Workers Get Access to Covid Vaccine

    (Bloomberg) -- A Colorado beef plant that was the site of a deadly coronavirus outbreak will soon distribute thousands of vaccine doses.Vaccines will be offered at JBS USA’s facility in Greeley for members of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 and other employees associated with the plant on March 5-6, according to a statement Wednesday from the union. The plant will be shut on those days and workers choosing to be vaccinated will receive four hours of pay and $100, the company said in a statement.“Nearly one year since the first outbreak at the JBS Greeley plant the union has succeeded in securing vaccine access for the thousands of its essential workers,” said Kim Cordova, president of the UFCW local.Efforts are beginning to accelerate to vaccinate meat-plant workers after doses became available for front-line workers in the second phase of the U.S. program.Workers getting sick at the Greeley plant prompted its temporary shutdown in April. Eventually, 415 workers at the facility tested positive and six died, according to data compiled by the Food and Environment Reporting Network. Food plants across the U.S. halted operations, sending meat prices soaring.JBS and UFCW, which represents 3,000 workers at the JBS Greeley site, were coordinating with the National Guard and Colorado Governor Jared Polis’ office, according to the statements. JBS USA, a unit of JBS SA, the world’s largest meat company, vaccinated almost 700 essential workers at its Beardstown, Illinois, site on Feb. 12, according to its statement.(Updates with details from UFCW and link to statement in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • YouTube Pitches Safety Features for Tweens to Join Its Main Site

    (Bloomberg) -- YouTube unveiled new safety settings to let tweens and teens roam portions of its main website with parental supervision, the company’s latest effort to lure younger viewers with appropriate content.The world’s largest video site, owned by Alphabet Inc.’s Google, said in a blog post Wednesday that it will launch a test version of the new product in more than 80 countries.Some parents have complained that YouTube’s Kids app is suitable for young children, but too childish for kids between the age of 8 and 13. The new effort targets this age group. It may also help YouTube keep younger viewers from departing for TikTok, a fast growing rival video service.YouTube will offer three safety settings, depending on a child’s age and parents’ discretion. The first tier is called Explore and will feature videos suitable for ages nine and up. Explore More includes a broader swath of videos appropriate for ages 13 and up. The final tier, called Most of YouTube, will include almost all videos on the platform except for age-restricted content.“We will use a mix of user input, machine learning and human review to determine which videos are included,” James Beser, YouTube’s director of product management for kids and family, wrote in the blog post. “We know that our systems will make mistakes and will continue to evolve over time.”YouTube has struggled for years to balance the popularity of its service among kids and the concerns of parents and regulators about targeted advertising, privacy, toxic content and child safety. In 2019, it paid a record $170 million fine and limited ads on kids’ videos to settle claims that the company violated children’s privacy laws.The majority of YouTube’s 20 most popular channels cater to children, even though kids under the age of 13 aren’t supposed to use the service in the U.S. The company created a separate Kids app to provide a safer environment for children. While the app has grown more popular over the years, now with 35 million users, that still pales in comparison to regular YouTube, which is used by more than 2 billion people.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Too early’ to book summer holidays, says Priti Patel

    Six destinations most likely to make the 'green list' this summer When can I go on holiday? Key dates in the lockdown exit roadmap 20 UK holidays with availability from April 12 Sign up to the Telegraph Travel newsletter The Home Secretary, Priti Patel, has refused to confirm whether international travel will be able to resume this summer, saying it was “too early” to book a holiday now. This comes just days after Boris Johnson raised hopes of a summer holiday in his roadmap out of lockdown, saying that international travel could resume from May 17 at the earliest. The Prime Minister's roadmap announcement prompted a surge in holiday bookings – EasyJet reported a 337 per cent boost in flight sales and a 630 per cent increase in bookings of EasyJet holidays. Priti Patel told the Home Affairs Committee: "The Government has been very clear about looking at the data and other factors [such as] a new variant. "There are too many factors to consider before we can even speculate in a binary way, yes or no, if people should be travelling. "A lot of work is taking place between Health, Transport and the Cabinet Office looking at potentially – bearing in mind the roadmap has only just been announced – if they can travel, how they can travel." Scroll down for more updates.

  • Banks Buoy S. Africa Stocks as Budget Hits ‘All the Right Notes’

    (Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s main stock index extended its gains, spurred by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s budget address, climbing as much as 1.6% as banks rallied on a speech that Deutsche Bank AG described as “hitting all the right notes.”The benchmark gauge posted its strongest advance for a month, with Standard Bank Group Ltd. climbing 2.7% and fellow lender FirstRand Ltd. rising 1.7% to be among the strongest drivers of the gains. So-called South Africa Inc. stocks focused on the domestic economy such as retailers also climbed as the rand strengthened.“This should be positive for the rand and markets -- better-than-consensus deficit trajectory, thanks to an increase in tax collections of some 99 billion rand in FY20/21,” Johannesburg-based Deutsche Bank economist Danelee Masia wrote in a note. “The budget has been a welcomed surprise, and a positive deviation from previous years’ negative surprises.”FTSE/JSE Africa All-Share Index was 1.2% higher as of 3:36 p.m. in Johannesburg, with 101 out of the 141 members of the gauge higher.An index of banking stocks was 2.5% higher, after rising as much as 3.3%. Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. rose 1.8%, Absa Group Ltd. gained 4.7%, Nedbank Group Ltd. rose 4.4% and Investec Plc 3.1%Insurers climbed 3.1%, also boosted by the stronger local currency.Discovery Ltd. +5.3%, Sanlam Ltd. +2%, Old Mutual Ltd. +2.6%, Momentum Metropolitan Holdings +2.5%, Liberty Holdings Ltd. +3.3%General retailers gained 3.2%, while food and drug retailers were up 1.4%.Woolworths Holdings Ltd. +4.4%, Foschini Group Ltd. +3.8%, Truworths International Ltd. +4.1%, Mr Price Group Ltd. +3.4%, Pepkor Holdings Ltd. +2.8%Shoprite Holdings Ltd. +3.5%, Clicks Group Ltd. +1.1%, Spar Group Ltd. +2.6%, Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd. +2.3%, Spar Group Ltd. +0.4%, Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. +2.9%The gauge of mining stocks climbed 1.7%, as diversified miners joined gold and platinum producers in rising.Anglo American Plc +2.8%, BHP Group Plc +1.4%, Exxaro Resources Ltd. +3%, Glencore Plc +2.4%, African Rainbow Minerals Ltd. +1.2%Platinum miners resumed their rally, climbing 1% as prices increased.Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. +1.7%, Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. +0.6%, Northam Platinum Ltd. +2.2%, Royal Bafokeng Platinum Ltd. +4.1%A gauge of gold miners climbed 1.1%.AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. +2.3%, Harmony Gold Mining Co. +0.1%, Pan African Resources Plc +0.3%You want more news on this market? Click here for a curated First Word channel of actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources. It can be customized to your preferences by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistance.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Algorithms That Curate Feeds & Tech Company Secrecy

    Later this month, your Facebook feed will start looking less political. The company says it’s testing a tweak that will surface fewer politics-related posts in users’ feeds, in a bid to keep poli...

  • CVC Weighs Bid for $3 Billion Chemical Maker Synthomer

    (Bloomberg) -- CVC Capital Partners has been exploring a bid for U.K. chemical producer Synthomer Plc, people with knowledge of the matter said.The private equity firm made an initial approach to London-listed Synthomer to gauge its interest in a deal, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. The two parties aren’t currently holding any negotiations, one of the people said.Synthomer’s board in a statement Wednesday said there are no discussions regarding a possible offer for the company.Shares of Synthomer have risen 46% over the past 12 months, giving it a market value of about 2 billion pounds ($2.8 billion). The company is one of the world’s largest suppliers of latex for medical gloves, which have seen booming demand during the coronavirus pandemic. Synthomer also produces materials used in specialty packaging tape, artificial sports turf, bedding foam and paint.A sale of Synthomer would add to the $3.1 billion of chemical deals involving European companies in 2021, a figure that’s already up 74% from a year earlier, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Deliberations are ongoing, and there’s no certainty they will lead to a transaction, according to the people.A representative for CVC declined to comment.Synthomer said last month that Chief Executive Officer Calum MacLean will step down from his role by January 2022. MacLean has been in charge since 2015, overseeing a business that employs about 4,750 people globally, according to its website.Under MacLean, Synthomer has been actively pursuing M&A opportunities, buying Ohio-based additives maker Omnova Solutions in 2020 for almost $750 million, one of four purchases over the past five years.(Updates with Synthomer response in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • World stocks' dance to continue, but inflation could mute the music

    The bull-run in global stocks fuelled by cheap cash and reflation hopes will continue for at least another six months but a rise in bond yields as inflation expectations grow could throw a spanner in the works, Reuters polls found. Despite severe economic damage from the pandemic, MSCI's global stock index -- which tracks shares across 49 countries -- notched up all-time highs this month, having risen over 70% since hitting rock-bottom in late March amid ample liquidity from central banks and massive fiscal stimulus. In recent trading sessions, world stocks have pulled back as a rapid surge in global bond yields raises expectations that major central banks could eventually turn less accommodative in a bid to tame inflation.

  • Exxon Mobil's total reserves drop by a third after COVID-19 oil price drop

    The largest U.S. oil producer is reeling from the sharp decline in oil demand and a series of bad bets on projects when prices were much higher. Exxon's reserves are at their lowest since the merger between Exxon and Mobil in 1999 and were "a result of very low prices during 2020 and the effects of reductions in capital expenditures," the company said in a filing. Total reserves for all products fell to 15.2 billion barrels of oil and gas at the end of 2020 from 22.4 billion the year before, mostly driven by oil sands in Canada and U.S. shale gas properties, according to the filing.

  • S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Recover Nicely

    The stock markets initially fell during the trading session on Wednesday due to a spike in 10 year yields but have turned around yet again.

  • Workhorse Group to Fight $6 Billion Contract Loss to Oshkosh

    Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) isn't going away quietly after losing a $6 billion contract from the U.S. Postal Service to rival Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK). The electric-truck builder said today that it has requested additional information from the Postal Service about the awarding of the contract for its next-generation delivery vehicles (NGDV). The Postal Service has used the same boxy delivery trucks for more than 30 years.

  • A New Link Tracing Beef From Amazon Rainforest to Grocery Stores

    (Bloomberg) -- Meatpacking powerhouses like JBS SA and Marfrig Global Foods SA have borne the brunt of watchdog efforts to root out illegal deforestation in Brazil’s beef industry. But a new report is transferring attention further down the supply chain, seeking to tie French supermarket giants Carrefour SA and Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA, plus a company controlled by Advent International Corp., to the destruction of the Amazon.The findings from Reporter Brasil, an independent research group focused on environmental and labor issues, show that some of the Brazil units of all three chains stocked meat originating from slaughterhouses that have at one point or another obtained cattle from deforested farms. The six-month project began with sending researchers to more than two-dozen supermarkets in each of the six biggest cities in the Amazon region, plus Sao Paulo. Reporter Brasil was able to trace samples of beef sold in these stores back to specific slaughterhouses, then reviewed the plants’ network of direct and indirect suppliers.A store in Manaus belonging to Carrefour—which earlier this month pledged 4 million reais per year (about $735,000) to preserve a plot of the Amazon—was found to source beef from a plant owned by Frizam, a midsized meatpacker for the domestic market, according to Reporter Brasil. At least until 2019, the most recent data available, Frizam bought cattle directly from a rancher who’s been fined more than 30 times over the past 25 years for environmental crimes.The samples represent a tiny fraction of Carrefour’s sales, and there’s no way to know if the meat on the shelf came from the offending farm. Even so, Reporter Brasil says, it shows Carrefour has room to step up monitoring if it’s serious about helping to fight Amazon deforestation.“It’s very easy to block these kinds of transactions” by the slaughterhouses, said Marcel Gomes, executive secretary of Reporter Brasil. Supermarkets “need to demand transparency” from their suppliers.Carrefour said that it’s constantly monitoring its suppliers and is initiating a project to analyze indirect suppliers, a key link in the livestock chain. Without addressing this specific case, the company said it has suspended slaughterhouses in the past for irregularities and refused to do business with them again until they proved conformity with best environmental practices. Bloomberg Green was unable to reach Frizam by either phone or email. Read More: Why It’s So Hard to Stop Amazon Deforestation, Starting With the Beef IndustryBrazil’s beef supply chain is one of the most complex in the world, with 2.5 million ranchers, 2,500 slaughterhouses, and about 215 million heads of cattle spread out over 3.3 million square miles. The government has largely left it up to companies purchasing tens of thousands of cattle monthly to police this vast and opaque network. Big meatpackers like JBS already use satellite monitoring to make sure direct suppliers aren’t part of the problem, but so far they haven’t mapped out their indirect suppliers—i.e. the breeders who sell cattle to the feeder farms that supply the slaughterhouses.Unscrupulous ranchers who seek to circumvent environmental regulations will sometimes act as both direct and indirect suppliers, meaning they’ll supply slaughterhouses from their “clean” farms while maintaining nearby ranches cleared of forestland where many of their animals are actually raised. Reporter Brasil said in its report that it found at least six cases of such ranchers selling to slaughterhouses run by Marfrig, Minerva, JBS, and four domestic producers in the Amazon region that in turn supply meat to stores operated by Carrefour, Casino’s Grupo Pao de Acucar, and Advent’s Grupo Big.Five of those companies—Grupo Pao de Acucar, Carrefour, Marfrig, Minerva, and JBS—say they have systems in place to monitor direct suppliers and are working to make the checks even more robust. Minerva said that the government’s practice of keeping animal transport documents hidden hinders transparency efforts across the industry, and that it recently started testing a tool called Visipec to track indirect suppliers, along with Grupo Pao de Acucar and Marfrig.JBS, the world’s biggest meat producer, also pointed to the secrecy of transport documents as a significant challenge, and said it’s trying to overcome this via a new blockchain its suppliers will be required to use by 2025. The company “doesn’t tolerate disrespect for the environment,” it said. It also said that it asked Reporter Brasil for documents showing movement between blacklisted farms and direct suppliers, but that Reporter Brasil declined to disclose its source.Grupo Big said its system “guarantees” the products it buys and sells aren’t related to deforestation. Advent declined to comment.The two French supermarket operators may face additional backlash as a 2017 vigilance law forces companies with more than 10,000 employees globally to monitor their supply chains and create plans to avoid environmental, human-rights and corruption risks. While there are no hard and fast penalties for violating the law, it does put bad corporate practices into the spotlight at a time when investors are increasingly discounting stocks and bonds with unsustainable business models.The European Central Bank, which owns Carrefour debt, is also under pressure to make sure it isn't contributing to climate change. It’s strongly considering disclosing climate risks in its bond programs, people familiar with the plans said last week, and has taken steps to green its own investments.“There is evidence linking Amazon deforestation and meat sold by these retailers,” said Elie Favrichon, a forest footprint officer at Envol Vert, an advocacy group that seeks to protect forests through conservation projects in France and Latin America. The French law “is a new tool, and we will try to use it as much as we can to force change.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Ozon Holdings PLC ( NASDAQ:OZON ) by taking the...

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – A Dovish Powell Could Sink the Dollar, Spiking Gold Prices Higher

    A stock market plunge could drive investors into the safe-haven U.S. Dollar that could lead to renewed pressure on gold prices.

  • More than 150 big-name CEOs are backing Biden’s $1.9 trillion economic rescue plan

    The CEOs of Google, IBM, Goldman Sachs, and Blackstone endorsed a plan that includes $1,400 stimulus checks and a federal minimum wage of $15 an hour.

  • Bond yields are rising but “we’re not at taper tantrum levels yet': strategist

    Investors this week have been focused on a sharp move higher in Treasury yields, raising concerns about rising interest rates at a time when the economy is desperately trying to recover from the effects of the pandemic.

  • BOE Rate-Hike Bets Pick Up Leaving Option Traders Wanting More

    (Bloomberg) -- Unimaginable just six months ago, investors are piling in to bets that will pay out if the Bank of England raises interest rates for the first time since 2018.The central bank sparked the game-changing moment earlier this month, after policy makers signaled optimism that the U.K.’s vaccine push would see growth rebound from the worst recession in more than 300 years. Officials further emphasized that sub-zero rates weren’t an imminent prospect, even as a report on their feasibility encouraged preparation for such a scenario.This marked a sharp turnaround from September when the BOE first flagged such a report was being undertaken, rubbing salt in to the wounds of traders who joined crowded bets on interest rates falling below 0% for the first time ever.Money markets can double current expectations and price in a 25 basis-point rate hike over two or three years, according to Bob Stoutjesdijk, a Rotterdam-based fund manager at Robeco Institutional Asset Management who cited higher U.K. growth and inflation rates later this year, the nation’s proneness to price increases and the continued global reflation theme.Traders are targeting even more rate hikes for further ahead, buying options on short-sterling futures that will pay off if the central bank raises rates 100 basis points by the end of 2024, compared to 50 basis points now.The Bank Rate was last seen above 1% over a decade ago when the central bank slashed interest rates by more than 400 basis points in response to the global financial crisis.Money markets have almost erased BOE easing bets, pricing two basis points of cuts by early next year, ahead of testimonies later Wednesday by policy makers including Governor Andrew Bailey and Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent.(Adds BOE rate pricing in the final paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lucid Motors Is Going Public: A First Look at a Huge EV Deal

    One of the most promising electric vehicle start-ups, Lucid Motors, will soon go public. After weeks of speculation, the company confirmed on Monday night that it will merge with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Churchill Capital IV (NYSE: CCIV), in a deal that will take it public by the end of June. As SPAC deals go, this is a very big one.