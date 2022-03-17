Russia’s Debt at Risk of Nonpayment, S&P Says in New Rating Cut

(Bloomberg) -- S&P Global Ratings cut Russia’s credit score, saying the country’s debt is “highly vulnerable to nonpayment.”

The company lowered the country’s rating by a single notch to CC, two levels above default, as it understands investors did not receive coupon payments on dollar-denominated bonds due Wednesday owing to technical difficulties related to international sanctions, S&P said in a statement.

“If funds are not accessible for investors or if a payment is made in a currency not stipulated in the terms of the obligation and we believe that the investor does not agree to the alternative payment, we could deem this a default,” the statement read.

Russia has a 30-day grace period to meet its obligations, according to the terms of the bonds. If the nation defaults, it would be the first time in more than a century that it has not paid its foreign-currency debts. Ratings companies have slashed the nation’s credit score since Russia invaded Ukraine last month, as fears of default mount with the country facing increasing economic isolation.

Some bond investors earlier took heart from reports that JPMorgan Chase & Co. had processed funds that were earmarked for the interest payments and sent the money on to Citigroup Inc. The news spurred optimism that the bonds may be settled, sending prices higher across maturities.

S&P is keeping Russia’s ratings on a negative watch and said it could lower its foreign-currency issuer rating to selective default “if the Russian government fails to make a debt service payment in accordance with the terms of the obligation, and if we do not expect such payment to be made within an applicable grace period.”

The Russian government’s statements suggest it’s still trying to transfer payments to holders of the bonds, S&P wrote, adding that future attempts to pay foreign-currency debt may face similar technical difficulties in the coming weeks.

READ MORE: Will Russian Bonds Default? There’s Debate About That: QuickTake

