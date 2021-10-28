P2P Marketplace Bistroo Adds Crypto Payments to Disrupt the Traditional Food Sector

Eindhoven, Netherlands, 28th October, 2021,

Bistroo, the peer-to-peer food ecosystem based on blockchain, is delighted to announce that merchants now have the option to accept payment in multiple cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC,) Ethereum (ETH,) and Binance Coin (BNB.) This move significantly extends the existing payment options, which include fiat currency and the platform’s native BIST token. It also makes Bistroo the world’s first food ordering platform to embrace cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

Following a successful raise of over $8 million in May, Bistroo has already been working hard to enable payments with its native BIST token. Thanks to a collaboration with Coinpayments, token holders can now spend BIST at any of Coinpayments’ 100,000 merchants operating in over 200 countries worldwide.

However, Bistroo is now expanding the collaboration and further cementing its support for cryptocurrency adoption by allowing its customers to make payments in one of five major cryptocurrencies – BTC, ETH, BNB, LTC, and BCH. To further promote the adoption of cryptocurrencies, Bistroo temporarily doesn’t charge commission on all crypto payments. This gives merchants an even larger slice of their returns and consumers receive a discount on their order. This discount is even larger when they choose to pay with the platform’s native BIST Token.

Bas Roos, CEO, and co-founder of Bistroo, said of the expansion into cryptocurrency payments: “Bistroo is on a mission to set ourselves up on the global stage with our unique business model. The future is moving towards a protocol economy where parties can directly interact with each other, and Bistroo is taking the first steps in that direction, offering a better value proposition for the food ordering platform market. Enabling our users to transact in crypto is an integral part of that journey.”

Food ordering platforms have boomed over recent years, making it easy to enjoy our favorite meals at home, but they’ve also made it difficult for the restaurants we love to sustain their business. Today’s platforms impose high fees on food merchants while controlling all data and payouts, as well as taking over customer relationships and loyalty. Ultimately, the model leads to higher costs for consumers and restaurants in the end.

Bistroo provides a peer-to-peer marketplace for food operators and customers that actually facilitates their connection instead of controlling it. The project launched its platform in 2020 and has since helped merchants reach over 25,000 customers and process over $2.3 million in orders, according to the live tracker on its website.

Merchants have full control over their payments, menu configuration, orders, promotions, and analytics. They can transact directly with their customers and are paid instantly when orders are placed.

Listing on Bistroo now also gives restaurateurs and food operators the opportunity to easily expand their payments services into cryptocurrencies, while leveraging the substantial benefits of using a peer-to-peer platform.

Bistroo’s ultimate goal is to become a global leader in PaaS e-commerce technology for restaurants and food shops. Bistroo.com aims to be the portal that will enable restaurants and specialty food stores all over the world to offer their products directly to their customers, for exceptionally low fees, instant payouts and with full control.

Crypto payments can also be made in the demo-store using the testnet:

About Bistroo

Bistroo is a peer-to-peer marketplace for food & beverages, powered by the BIST Token. A protocol where food consumption can be easily organized and personalized against significantly reduced fees. Merchants are in full control of their payments, product selection, customer relations, orders, advertising, and analytics. Customers can have direct relations with their favorite merchants, earn rewards and get food recommendations that fit their taste.

Since launching in early 2020, Bistroo has processed over $2.3 million in orders from 25,000 unique customers.

