P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) drops to US$375m and insiders who purchased earlier this year lose another US$51k

Insiders who bought US$72k worth of P3 Health Partners Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PIII) stock at an average buy price of US$4.83 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 16% decrease in the stock. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$21k, which is not great.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Check out our latest analysis for P3 Health Partners

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At P3 Health Partners

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Michael Balkin bought US$72k worth of shares at a price of US$4.83 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$1.43. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Michael Balkin was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership Of P3 Health Partners

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data indicates that P3 Health Partners insiders own about US$7.0m worth of shares (which is 1.9% of the company). Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

Story continues

So What Do The P3 Health Partners Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think P3 Health Partners insiders are doubting the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing P3 Health Partners. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for P3 Health Partners (2 are a bit concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here