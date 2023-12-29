P3R sets new participation record in 2023

In an announcement on Wednesday, local sporting event organizer P3R recapped its 2023 lineup of events, sharing that it set two records over the past year.

According to P3R, it set a participation record in 2023, with over 70,000 individuals taking part in a P3R event, including the annual Dick’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon, the EQT Pittsburgh 10 Miler and 10K, leading operations of the National Senior Games and a new event this year, the Rush to Crush Cancer, amongst other events. P3R said that a record number of youth participated in this past year’s events as well.

The organization also said that it set records in terms of community impact, with the Dick’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon weekend of events generating an economic impact of between $25-$30 million and with over $2 million raised for charitable causes at P3R’s signature and partner events.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

