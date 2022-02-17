PA Has 23 Of The Nation's Best Large Employers: Forbes

PENNSYLVANIA — Pennsylvania has nearly two dozen of America's best large employers, according to a new list from Forbes.

The publication recently released its annual inventory of America’s Best Large Employers.

Among the 500 employers featured, 23 are in Pennsylvania.

And among those 23, one is the best in the entire nation and two others were in the top 100, per Forbes.

To compile the annual list, released Thursday, the business magazine partnered with the market research firm Statista to survey 60,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees.

Survey respondents were asked about such topics as their willingness to recommend their workplace to friends and family, as well as nominate companies other than their own. The final list represents the 500 employers receiving the most recommendations, Forbes said.

The Pennsylvania companies that made the top 100 are:

The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (health care, social), No. 1

Penn Medicine (health care, social), No. 43

Vanguard (banking, financial services), No. 75

Visiting Angels (healthcare, social), No. 182

Sheetz (retail, wholesale), No. 183

University of Pennsylvania (education), No. 129

Pennsylvania State University (education), No. 222

Howard Hanna Real Estate Services (business services, supplies), No. 231

Five Below (retail, wholesale), No. 247

Highmark Health (insurance), No. 258

Temple University (education), No. 275

PNC Financial Services (banking, financial services), No. 298

The Hershey Company (food, soft beverages, alcohol, tobacco), No. 302

Comcast (media, advertising), No. 320

PPG (construction, oil and gas operations, mining, chemical), No. 369

ICON (drugs, biotechnology), No. 373

Advanced Call Center Technologies (business, service supplies), No. 384

Saint-Gobain (engineering, manufacturing), No. 401

Wawa (retail, wholesale), No. 404

CSL (drugs, biotechnology), No. 425

Penn National Gaming (travel, leisure), No. 455

American Eagle Outfitters (clothing, shoes, sports equipment), No. 478

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (government services), No. 484

Forbes’ Top 10 big employers in the country are:



The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (health care, social) Georgia-based Southern Company (utilities) NASA in the District of Columbia (aerospace, defense) Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York (health care, social) South Carolina-based Michelin Group (automotive, automotive suppliers) Ohio-based Sherwin-Williams (engineering, manufacturing) Minnesota-based Mayo Clinic (health care, social) Arizona-based Carvana (retail, wholesale) University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (health care, social) Texas-based MD Anderson Cancer Center (health care, social)

Virginia-based Huntington Ingalls Industries, the largest military shipbuilding company, moved to No. 11 on the list from No. 387, the largest gain of any of the large companies.

Not surprisingly given COVID-19 restrictions, the largest drops were in the restaurant industry, with only 11 companies earning spots on the 2022 large employers list. California-based In-N-Out Burger was the only one to land among the top 200, coming in No. 23.

“We bend over backwards to try to do as many things behind the scenes to continue business as usual,” the franchise owner and president, Lynsi Snyder, told Forbes in November 2020. “It obviously has not looked like business as usual with masks and nearly empty dining rooms.”

U.S. employers are struggling to fill 10.9 million job openings in an environment of 4 percent unemployment.

“Whether working from home or the office, Americans’ priorities have changed,” Forbes said, noting that “what makes a top employer has changed, too.”

Paul McDonald, a senior executive director at Robert Half and a Forbes contributor, said “employees are in control at this point because there’s such a plethora of openings.”

“With the number of job openings today and the choices that good candidates have, you have to move swiftly but diligently,” he told Forbes. “A lot of organizations have realized that, through all the retention efforts and through all the resignations, they’ve had to re-recruit their current staff.”

Forbes said many of the large employers on the list are wrestling with redefining their corporate culture with a largely remote or hybrid workforce where some employees report to the office and others work from home.

In the pre-pandemic era, Genentech, a California-based drug and biotechnology company that ranked 14th on the list, offered on-site benefits such as made-to-order sushi, day care and Friday night parties. Now, the company holds virtual office hours with executives and gives employees two hours of “protected time” when they can take a break or work uninterrupted on projects

