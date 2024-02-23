Pa. Attorney General alleges business resold internet service to people in rural York Co.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office has filed a lawsuit against a business, alleging that it was posing as an internet provider and reselling services it had purchased from telecommunication companies to residents in rural York County.

Davis Communications Internet Inc., which has a registered address in Conewago Township, and its owner, David Davis, are named as defendants in the lawsuit, which seeks to prohibit them from selling internet services in the state, a news release states. It also is looking for consumer restitution, civil penalties and the forfeiture of profits.

Attorney General Michelle Henry alleges the defendants subscribed to business internet plans and then resold the connections to consumers. It advertised that it offered services such as "LTE high-speed internet" and "Truly Unlimited Service."

The defendants targeted people who live in rural York County where internet options are limited, the release states.

The lawsuit alleges the business and its owner "misrepresented the reasons for interruptions and outages of internet service and did not provide refunds after consumers were automatically billed for those items," the release states. "Instead, the Defendants allegedly ignored refund requests or baselessly accused consumers of engaging in 'data abuse,' a vague and confusing term."

The lawsuit was filed in the York County Court of Common Pleas.

Davis, who had a last known address in Cape Coral, Florida, according to the lawsuit, could not be reached for comment.

The lawsuit states the defendants also represented that they were conducting business from Palmyra and Phoenixville addresses.

The Attorney General's Office says consumers can help to protect themselves by checking companies on the websites of the Federal Communications Commission or the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.

Consumers who believe they might have experienced unfair or deceptive practices can file a complaint with the Bureau of Consumer Protection online at attorneygeneral.gov, by calling 1-800-441-2555 or emailing scams@attorneygeneral.gov, the release states.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: PA Attorney General sues York County business in alleged internet scam