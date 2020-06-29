PA Clinical Network and Geisinger Health Plan announce value-based contract agreement

New contract to achieve better health outcomes and lower costs

HARRISBURG, Pa., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The PA Clinical Network and Geisinger Health Plan (GHP) announced today a new, value-based contract to achieve better health outcomes and lower costs for GHP members.

"The providers of the PA Clinical Network are committed to the continued wellbeing of their patients," said Jaan Sidorov, MD president and CEO of the PA Clinical Network. "Geisinger Health Plan shares our interest in measurable improvements in quality with lower costs and a better member experience supported by a high performing network," he added.

"Geisinger Health Plan has been a national model for healthcare delivery for years, and we are pleased to be working with this physician-led network to accelerate the adoption of value-based care across our network," said John Bulger, DO, MBA Chief Medical Officer of GHP. "We are excited to be partnering with the PA Clinical Network to build on the success of our patient-centered focus on our members' health."

The PA Clinical Network consists of physician-led practices seeking to increase prevention, achieve wellness and reduce avoidable complications from chronic conditions. The network uses information technology and care delivery expertise to drive measurable improvements in care delivery. It is a subsidiary of the Pennsylvania Medical Society, Pennsylvania's largest physician advocacy organization.

About Geisinger Health Plan

Geisinger Health Plan, begun in 1985, is headquartered in Danville, Pennsylvania. The plan has a provider network of more than 30,000 primary care and specialty physicians, 120 hospitals and 132 urgent and convenient care locations and serves nearly 600,000 members in Pennsylvania. Coverage is available for businesses of all sizes, individuals and families, Medicare beneficiaries, Children's Health Insurance Program and Medical Assistance recipients. Geisinger Gold HMO is the top-rated Medicare plan in Pennsylvania and among the 26 highest-performing Medicare health plans in the nation in the National Committee for Quality Assurance's (NCQA) Medicare Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2019-2020.

About PA Clinical Network

The PA Clinical Network has been built by and for independent Pennsylvania physicians, equips over 50 private practices with 150 providers across Pennsylvania with expertise, resources, and tools that support success in the new reality of value-based healthcare. It offers the HealthEC Population Health Platform, ranked "Best in KLAS" by KLAS Research, supports better outcomes and builds a data-driven case for value-based payments while promoting well-coordinated, patient-centered care. Its physician leadership team understands the benefits of autonomy to private practices and their patients. The CIN is supported by the Pennsylvania Medical Society and its Care Centered Collaborative.

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pa-clinical-network-and-geisinger-health-plan-announce-value-based-contract-agreement-301085036.html

SOURCE The PA Clinical Network