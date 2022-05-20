PA company never delivered headstones, other services, AG says

Attorney General Josh Shapiro has filed a motion against a Havertown-based company to prevent it from further operations, alleging it has taken advantage of individuals and families during their most trying times.

Shapiro said 1843 LLC and its operators Gregory J. Stefan Sr., Gregory J. Stefan Jr., and Gerard Stefan, have charged consumers for headstones that were never delivered or were delivered late, denied consumers full refunds when requested and solicited consumers in misleading and deceptive ways.

The attorney general's office notes the defendants also operated under several aliases, including Colonial Memorials, Stefan Memorial Group, The Memorial Company, Gallagher Memorials, Alessi Memorials, 1843 Memorials/Cartledge, and 1843 New Britain/Quakertown Memorials.

"Gregory Stefan, Sr., and his family may have formed a new company, but they’re still taking advantage of consumers in their time of grief," Shapiro said. "Last year my office filed suit and asked the court to shut the Stefan father/son business down for good. As litigation continues, this latest filing seeks to prevent the defendants from continuing to do predatory business as usual.

"I'm continuing to urge anyone who has been harmed by 1843, LLC, or any of its aliases to file a complaint with my office."

The attorney general's office initially sued Stefan Sr. in 2015 as the sole operator of Lifestone by Stefan, LLC and Stefan Memorials, Inc.

Stefan Sr. and his sons later moved their family business to a new company, 1843 LLC.

According to court documents, 1843 LLC had a physical address of 8501 North Lansdowne Avenue in Upper Darby. Online records show it has also received a PPP loan in February 2021 for $31,327.

In 2021, the attorney general's filed suit again, this time against Stefan Sr. and his two sons.

In that lawsuit, the state alleges the operators violated the Pennsylvania Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law. Additionally, the state claims the Stefan Sr. did business under and through 1843 and "under the fictitious name of 'Lifestone by Stefan.'"

That lawsuit also noted that Stefan mainly conducted business at 101 W. Eagle Road in Havertown and and 1000 Cedar Avenue in Darby.

According to its own website, Lifestone by Stefan — operating as 1843 Memorials — has locations in Darby and Philadelphia.

Efforts to reach the Stefans were unsuccessful. The numbers listed on its website are disconnected, and there have been no responses to several e-mails to an address, also listed on its site.

However, Lifestone by Stefan has dozens of complaints filed with the Better Business Bureau.

The complaint also alleges that the defendants were known to call Pennsylvanians who had recently lost loved ones and claimed that they were the preferred vendor for or are affiliated with a cemetery, when that was not the case.

That assertion is backed up by one of the many complaints filed with the BBB, who shared they were contacted by cold calls for engraving and other services.

"I only paid half of $606.00, by check. The cleaning and engraving were supposed to be done by late summer. I continually leave voice mails at the company number trying to get updates, with no response. I then started calling, demanding a refund On 9/16/2021 (I received a call) saying the job was done and the headstone was cleaned. Upon checking the cemetery, no engraving was done," the complaint reads.

