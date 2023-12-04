This Pa. court ruling could limit Erie County Council from adding last-minute items to agenda

Ever since Erie County Council passed a resolution in October to let Gannon University lease more than 3,000-square feet of space inside Blasco Library, a slew of residents have been up in arms.

Not only are they outraged by the loss of public library space but the way in which council seemingly fast-tracked the lease to a vote without engaging the public has been equally distressing.

The resolution was introduced at a finance committee meeting held just three business days prior to the vote. The resolution was also not listed on the committee meeting’s published agenda. Rather, it was added to the agenda during the committee meeting itself.

Erie County residents Doris Cipolla and Cathy O'Neal protest Gannon University leasing space inside Blasco Memorial Library on Nov. 27, 2023.

The result left residents scrambling to learn about the lease with little time to spare. Since the measure was a resolution and not an ordinance, it didn’t require a first and second reading, only a single majority vote.

And with council not entertaining public comments during committee meetings, residents had only one day ― the day of the vote ― to voice their objections to what they consider a consequential 25-year lease agreement, one that places a private university’s research and education center inside the county’s main public library.

For opponents, questions were abound: How could this happen with such little notice? Did council abide by the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act?

Legal interpretations vary. But a recent court ruling could provide some clarity and change how council approaches similar votes in the future.

Court ruling to limit last-minute agenda items

The state Sunshine Act requires agendas to be published at least 24 hours in advance of a meeting.

For any late items that come to a body's attention within that 24-hour period, the Sunshine Act allows members to add those to the agenda so long as there is a majority vote to do so.

A new court ruling, however, has clarified the kind of items that can be added.

The Nov. 8 ruling from the state Commonwealth Court indicates that items can only be added within 24 hours of a meeting if they address a real or potential emergency; or if they're of minor importance and do not involve the expenditure of funds, or entering into contracts or agreements.

Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, said some agencies across the state had preferred the earlier, looser interpretation of the law, but public access advocates did not, which is why the court stepped in and issued a ruling to clarify it.

“Now, only emergencies, very minor and non-financial, non-contractual issues can be added by a majority vote during a meeting,” she told the Erie Times-News.

How will this affect County Council?

Legal interpretations of the ruling ― and how it could impact council procedures ― vary.

On the one hand, Melewsky said the ruling applies to any meeting under the Sunshine Act, including finance and personnel committee meetings. As such, she said, the way in which council added the Gannon lease resolution to a committee meeting agenda in October would not be acceptable today.

"A lease agreement is a contract; as such, it cannot be added during a meeting unless it is an emergency," she said.

On the other hand, Council Solicitor Tom Talarico said the ruling doesn't apply to committee meetings because committees ― unlike regular council meetings ― don’t involve any official actions.

Talarico said the court ruling specifically dealt with a case in which an agency added an item to an agenda and then voted on that item at the same meeting.

Members of Erie County Council hold a caucus meeting prior to an Aug. 29 meeting. From left are Council Solicitor Tom Talarico and councilmembers Jim Winarski, Ellen Schauerman and Terry Scutella.

By contrast, he said, council added the Gannon lease resolution to a committee meeting agenda and then properly included the resolution on the published agenda of the next regular meeting.

"The rule in the (court case) is limited to those meetings at which council takes official action on an amended item without providing notice to the public," he said. “Items on the committee agenda may be stricken, removed, changed and even added without offending the provisions of the Sunshine Act or the (ruling)."

Melewsky pushed back, insisting the Sunshine Act applies to any deliberation by an agency quorum.

“The finance committee, as a committee that renders advice on matters of agency business, is an agency itself as defined by the law,” she said. “The fact that the committee takes no official action is not relevant because the law reaches committees that take official action or render advice on matters of agency business."

County Council has other options to increase transparency

Talarico said there are other steps that council could take to “slow down” deliberations and give the public more time to learn about a measure before a vote.

He said there are procedural ways that council could amend the Erie County Administrative Code and potentially require two readings for both ordinances and resolutions, or ensure that any measure that deals with a contract in excess of $25,000 must be an ordinance.

Melewsky added that committee meetings should meet the same standards as regular meetings: Meeting minutes have to be kept, agendas have to be produced, recording must be permitted and public comment must be allowed, she said.

Council currently does not permit public comments during committee meetings, nor does it publish minutes from committee meetings. The meetings can be viewed live via Zoom but recordings of the meetings are not posted online.

"Agencies can implement reasonable rules and regulations to govern the conduct of public meetings for their committees, but they cannot fall below the minimum requirements of the Sunshine Act," Melewsky said.

