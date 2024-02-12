PA courts' digital services fully restored after last week's cyber attack

HARRISBURG ― Officials are reporting the Pennsylvania courts' digital services are back online following outages from a cyber attack early last week.

According to Chief Justice of Pennsylvania Debra Todd, all of the digital services targeted by the denial of service (DOS) operation were restored as of Monday. The attack, which was originally disclosed to the public on the morning of Feb. 5, shut down various court systems by flooding access to the sites with fraudulent user requests.

“These anonymous actors attempted to undermine our mission to make justice accessible and to shutter the operation of the statewide court system," Todd said. "Their malicious efforts were met with tireless resistance by our dedicated team of administrative and information technology professionals, who with support from federal law enforcement and our information technology partners were able to secure and ultimately restore our digital platforms."

Several services were restored in the days following the attack, such as e-commerce options, but the full digital footprint of the Pennsylvania court system is now able to be accessed. Investigators still assert that no user data or sensitive information was stolen through this process.

“While we are beyond the initial attack, our team remains ever vigilant in our attempts to identify and disarm the threat of continued and future cyber attacks and continues to fully participate in law enforcement’s ongoing investigation," Todd said. “On behalf of the Supreme Court, I offer my sincere thanks and appreciation to the FBI and Department of Homeland Security and to our information technology partners for their support throughout this incident, as well as to the media for their patience and assistance in informing the public during the temporary outage.”

Officials have not disclosed who may have been behind the cyber attack, but members of Homeland Security and the FBI are continuing to investigate the cybercrime.

