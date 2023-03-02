PA Crime Stoppers seeking information on 1991 Allegheny County cold case

Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers are asking for tips about an Allegheny County cold case.

The organization is asking for information about the death of 29-year-old Gregory Dixon. State troopers found Dixon dead in the front seat of a rental car in Braddock Borough on March 2, 1991.

Dixon had been shot 12 times in the head and torso. The car was still running and the headlights were on.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS. Tips can also be made online.

People who gives tips can remain anonymous.

