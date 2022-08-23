PA Dem. Sen. nominee John Fetterman: "When you hear the word 'steelworkers,' does the word crudités come to your mind?" The talk show host turned Republican candidate for the United States Senate in Pennsylvania is under fire for a video that went viral using the word “crudité.” He blames President Biden for the high price of crudités. With that, Fetterman which is Dr. Oz’s Democratic opponent used this to his advantage and has raised more than $500,000 for his campaign. Fetterman decided to make a sticker that reads, “lets them eat crudité.” The Fetterman campaigns says that the sticker alone raised makes up $65,000 of the total $500k.

When you hear the word steelworkers, does the word crudités come to your mind? That's not a word that's going to come to my mind crudités, but, you know, whose mind it comes to? Dr. Oz. Dr. Oz, crudités comes to his mind. It's not steelworkers.