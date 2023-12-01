Pa. Department of Health warns of possible lead exposure from children’s stainless steel cups

The Pennsylvania Department of Health issued a warning regarding U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s recall of several children’s stainless steel bottles and cups for possible lead exposure.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, PandaEar, LAOION and Green Sprouts Stainless Steel Bottles and Cups have been recalled because their lead levels exceed the federal content ban.

“Lead can be harmful if ingested, especially for a young child,” said Acting Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen. “With a product that holds food or drink, like the recalled cups, there is an increased risk of lead getting from the product into the body. We want to get the recall message out to help protect and prevent potential harm to children. Product recalls like these are just another example of why all children should be routinely screened for lead exposure.”

PandaEar eight-ounce Stainless Steel Toddler Cups, LAOION eight-ounce Children’s Cups, and Green Sprouts six-ounce and eight-ounce Stainless Steel Straw Bottles, Sippy Cups, and Sip & Straw Cups are being recalled.

The PandaEar eight-ounce stainless steel toddler cup and the LAOION eight-ounce Children’s Cup lid can also break during use and expose children to sharp edges and small parts, which is a cut and choking hazard, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The PandaEar cups were sold online on Amazon from May 2023 through August 2023. The LAOION cups were sold online on Amazon from March 2023 through May 2023. The Green Sprouts Stainless Steel Straw Bottles, Sippy Cups, and Sip & Straw Cups were sold at Buy Buy Baby and Whole Foods stores nationwide and online on Amazon, Buy Buy Baby, and Bed Bath and Beyond from January 2020 through September 2022.

Parents and caregivers of children who may have used recalled cups or bottles should contact their child’s health care provider about getting a blood lead test, the Pennsylvania Department of Health said.

