Pa. deputy distributed child porn from Wildwood, N.J. vacation home: Prosecutors
A sheriff's deputy from Montgomery County, Pennsylvania was arrested in New Jersey on child pornography charges.
A sheriff's deputy from Montgomery County, Pennsylvania was arrested in New Jersey on child pornography charges.
The Utah senior standout has put the college basketball world on notice, thanks to the lessons and support of those closest to her.
U.S. healthcare technology giant Change Healthcare has confirmed a cyberattack on its systems. "Once we became aware of the outside threat, in the interest of protecting our partners and patients, we took immediate action to disconnect our systems to prevent further impact," Change Healthcare wrote on its status page. Most of the login pages for Change Healthcare were inaccessible or offline when TechCrunch checked at the time of writing.
These rugged tumblers are a compact alternative to a certain other buzzy brand, shoppers say.
Fluoride is beneficial, say experts. But too much can cause problems. Here's how to know you're getting the right amount.
'Excellent reflectors' — boasting over 5,000 5-star reviews, this indispensable roadside aid is a top choice for anyone who drives a car.
A special pheromone in Adaptil puts some pooches at ease — you can also get it in a travel-friendly spray.
Nvidia reported better-than-anticipated earnings for Q4 and Q1 forward guidance on Wednesday.
Watching your favorite sport is about to get a lot more expensive, one streamer is warning.
Lopez-Galvan wore a Butker jersey during last week's Super Bowl parade.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by Yahoo Sports NBA Draft analyst Krysten Peek to talk about how this year’s rookies are doing, get up to date on what’s happening in college basketball, and discuss what is happening with the G League Ignite.
Beyoncé's unreleased song is trending on the platform, but some posts have had the music removed.
Creative ad agency McKinney developed a quiz game called “Are You Blacker than ChatGPT?” to shine a light on AI bias. The game tests a person’s knowledge of Black culture against what ChatGPT has been trained to know about the Black community. “It’s interesting because it’s billed as this bot that knows everything, and it’s like, clearly, you don’t know everything, especially when it comes to things that aren’t white-specific,” Meghan Woods, a copywriter at McKinney and one of the game’s creators, told TechCrunch.
Get up to 24% off with these great spring cleaning deals on things like garage storage racks, handheld vacuums, trunk organizers and more.
Law enforcement officers in Cochise County, Arizona, say a 23-year-old stole a truck carrying 10 new Corvettes because he needed a ride home.
More than 26,000 shoppers give this genius tool a perfect five-star rating: 'No tingling, discomfort or negative side effects. Just gorgeous white teeth.'
The 2025 Mazda CX-70 pricing has been announced, and the MSRP lines up exactly with the corresponding trim levels on CX-90, but with fewer trims.
Classic Recreations worked with the American Heart Association on the run of custom cars, which feature impressive specs.
New car prices are slowly falling, but some models still carry inflated pricing.
Remove vacuuming from your to-do list this spring cleaning season with an iRobot Roomba s9+, currently 40% off at Amazon.
In order to make sense of Trump's often-overlapping election and court dates, we’ve put together a comprehensive timeline that is constantly being updated.