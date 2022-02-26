PA Doctor Fired After Mass Prescribing Ivermectin

PENNSYLVANIA — A doctor in Pennsylvania has been fired after the hospital she worked at said she "mass-prescribed" ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine for patients with COVID-19. Neither drug is approved by the FDA for treating the virus.

Dr. Edith Behr, who was previously employed at Tower Health's Phoenixville and Pottstown hospitals, worked with a Pennsylvania restaurant's Facebook page, the Taste of Sicily in Lebanon County, to connect patients with their illicit treatments.

In a public statement released to the media, Tower Health said that they made the decision to fire Behr after a brief investigation.

"While a licensed physician may prescribe approved medications for 'off-label' purposes, the prescribing process must adhere to the requirements of medical licensure, as well as Tower Health Medical Group policies, including the physician conducting an appropriate patient history and assessment, including allergies and potential medication interactions, and documenting dosage amount, timing, etc., in the patient's medical record."

The medical news site Med Page Today said that Behr was reported by a social media user who caught wind of what Taste of Sicily was doing.

That restaurant's Facebook page, which has 30,000 followers, has long been a gathering point for those frustrated with pandemic restrictions and vaccine requirements. In a post on Friday, the restaurant said that Behr's medical license has been upheld.

"THE INVESTIGATION HAS BEEN CLOSED!" the post reads. "THE BEAUTIFUL DR. BEHR CONTINUES TO HAVE HER MEDICAL LICENSE AND IM GOOD AS WELL!! DOES IT REALLY PAY TO PLAN AND PLOT AGAINST THE INNOCENT?!!"

