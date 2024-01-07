PA Farm Show Schedule: January 7

(WHTM) – Today is the second full day of the 2024 PA Farm Show in Harrisburg with competitive and commercial events starting at 8 a.m.

If you’re heading to the farm show today, remember that while admission is free, parking is $15.

You can find a full list of events at this year’s Farm Show here.

Dates Competitive Events Commercial Events Food Court Jan. 5 CLOSED TO PUBLIC CLOSED TO PUBLIC 12-9 p.m. (free parking) Jan. 6 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. Jan. 7 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Jan. 8-12 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. Jan. 13 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Information is courtesy of the 2023 PA Farm Show Visitors Guide. Times, dates, and locations are subject to change and updated information can be found on the PA Farm Show website.

Sunday, January 7

8 a.m.

RING 1: Junior Beef Breeding Show: Hereford, Simmental, SimGenetics, Maintainer (Equine Arena)

RING 2: Junior Beef Breeding Show: Angus, Shorthorn, LimGenetics, AOB, AOPB (Equine Arena)

Junior Market Swine Show, Junior Market Swine Showmanship Contest (Small/Sale Arena)

Sheep Herding State Finals Competition (New Holland Arena)

9 a.m.

PA State Grange Presentation (Main Hall Stage)

Junior Market Lamb and Goat Fitting Contest (NW)

9:30 a.m.

Cowboy Church on Horseback (New Holland Arena)

10 a.m.

The Ham and Eggs Magic Show (East Hall)

10:30 a.m.

Sheep Herding State Finals Competition (New Holland Arena)

12 p.m.

Angel Food Cake Contest (Main Hall Stage)

The Ham and Eggs Magic Show (East Hall)

12:30 p.m.

Draft Horse Hitch Show – 6 Horse Hitch and Hitch Classes (New Holland Arena)

2:00 p.m.

Supreme Champion Junior Beef Heifer Selection, Hunior Market Cattle Show and Junior Market Cattle Showmanship Contest (Equine Arena)

The Ham and Eggs Magic Show (East Hall)

4:00 p.m.

Rabbit Judging Presentation (Main Hall Stage)

4:15 p.m.

Connecting Communities and Opportunities: Discussion of Equity in the Food System (PA Preferred Banquet Hall)

5:00 p.m.

Ag Trivia (Main Hall Stage)

Super Hero Meet and Greet (Lancaster Farming Stage)

6:00 p.m.

Junior Livestock Showmanship Clinic and Junior Exhibitor Party (Small/Sale Arena)

How to keep your equine athletes’ legs safe with Farm Show Jr. Committee Member Sarah Firestone (Main Hall Stage)

6:30 p.m.

Robbie to the Rescue! book reading (Main Hall Stage)

Ashley Stine and Tracy Bottigilia Musical Entertainment (Lancaster Farming Stage)

7:30 p.m.

Meat quality and marbling with Farm Show Jr. Committee Member Benjamin Torrey (Main Hall Stage)

