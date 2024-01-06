PA Farm Show Schedule: January 6

(WHTM) – Today is opening day for the 2024 PA Farm Show in Harrisburg with competitive and commercial events starting at 8 a.m.

If you’re heading to the farm show today, remember that while admission is free, parking is $15.

You can find a full list of events at this year’s Farm Show here.

Dates Competitive Events Commercial Events Food Court Jan. 5 CLOSED TO PUBLIC CLOSED TO PUBLIC 12-9 p.m. (free parking) Jan. 6 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. Jan. 7 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Jan. 8-12 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. Jan. 13 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Information is courtesy of the 2023 PA Farm Show Visitors Guide. Times, dates, and locations are subject to change and updated information can be found on the PA Farm Show website.

Saturday, January 6

8 a.m.

Draft Horse Show; Youth Decorating, Showmanship, Cart Classes (Equine Arena)

Youth Poultry Poster Contest; Youth Poultry Scrapbook Contest (East Hall)

Junior Beef Fitting Contest (NW)

9 a.m.

Pennsylvania High School Rodeo Association Championship (New Holland Arena)

Poultry Photo Judging (East Hall)

Agriculture Marketing Competition Awards Ceremony – (Lancaster Farming Stage)

Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest (Main Hall Stage)

9:30 a.m.

Junior Market Lamb Show (Small/Sale Arena)

10 a.m.

Opening Ceremonies with Secretary Russell Redding (Main Hall)

Rabbit/Cavy Youth Showmanship Contest, Rabbit Youth Poster Contest EH (East Hall)

Poultry Youth Showmanship Contest (PA Preferred Culinary Connection Stage)

The Ham and Eggs Magic Show (East Hall)

11:30 a.m.

Draft Horse Tandem and Cart Show (Equine Arena)

12:00 p.m.

The Ham and Eggs Magic Show (East Hall)

1:00 p.m.

Pennsylvania State Police Drill Team Demonstration (New Holland Arena)

Junior Market Goat Show (Small/Sale Arena)

2:00 p.m.

Pennsylvania Preferred Junior Baking Cookies, Brownies & Bar Contest (Main Hall Stage)

The Ham and Eggs Magic Show (East Hall)

3:00 p.m.

Pennsylvania High School Rodeo Cowboy and Cowgirl Meet and Greet (New Holland Arena)

Equine Barn open to the Public until 8 p.m. (Equine Barn)

4:00 p.m.

Homemade Chocolate Cake Contest (Mail Hall Stage)

5:00 p.m.

Pennsylvania High School Rodeo Association Championship (New Holland Arena)

Farm Show Fashions with a Flair Contest (PA Preferred Banquet Hall)

Sought Out City Musical Entertainment (Lancaster Farming Stage)

6:00 p.m.

Wine Competition Awards Ceremony (Mail Hall Stage)

Sheep Herding State Finals Competition (Equine Arena)

Junior Market Swine Fitting Contest (Small/Sale Arena)

6:30 p.m.

Beer Competition Awards Ceremony (Main Hall Stage)

7:00 p.m.

Cheese Competition Awards Ceremony (Mail Hall Stage)

7:30 p.m.

Cider Competition Awards Ceremony (Main Hall Stage)

