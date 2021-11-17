PA fugitive and second woman arrested near University High School

Nov. 16—MORGANTOWN — Deputies from the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department arrested three people Monday morning after checking into a suspicious vehicle near University High School.

Chief Deputy Mark Ralston said a deputy was patrolling the area of Point Marion Road and Baker's Ridge Road at about 8:44 a.m., when he noticed a vehicle that he considered suspicious because it was parked alongside a flatbed trailer and its brake lights were on.

Ralston said upon stopping to see if the motorists needed assistance, the deputy asked them for identification and discovered the two females in the car were wanted individuals.

Becca Payge Lank, 22, was wanted on gun charges in Pennsylvania and Carrie Riley, 40, was wanted for a parole violation in West Virginia. According to Ralston, Lank has been charged as a fugitive from justice and Riley has been charged with a parole violation. Both women were also charged with obstructing justice.

There was also a male in the vehicle who got out and tried to run. Ralston said they are not yet identifying the man and he is still being investigated. Charges against him are pending.

The incident also triggered a lockdown at the nearby University High School, but that was only precautionary and the lockdown was lifted by late morning. No injuries were reported.

