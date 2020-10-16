PA grandmother blind after stranger throws acid on her in attack

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Helen Jones, a phlebotomist intentionally blinded outside her Philly home.

A 61-year-old has reportedly been blinded in an acid attack that occurred outside her home earlier this month.

Helen Jones was walking to her car in the Philadelphia neighborhood of Germantown at 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6 when a stranger randomly splashed acid in her face. Jones, a phlebotomist, was on her way to work at a nursing home when she was attacked.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the care of Helen Jones, a 61-year-old Philadelphia phlebotomist, reportedly blinded in an acid attack that occurred outside her home earlier this month.

Her daughter, Aneesha Summerville, called the attack, “devastating.”

“There was a man there, and he was like, ‘Hey, are you good?’, as if he was inquiring about her safety, making sure she was okay,” Summerville told local news outlet ABC6, “and when she looked up to say yes, he threw the stuff in her face and ran off.”

No suspect has been identified in the case. Summerville said that man was wearing a face mask consistent with COVID-19 regulations. She told the news outlet that her mother only saw the man’s eyes and that “if she was able to see him again, she would know his eyes.”

Doctors have not told the family if Jones will regain her sight. As of now, caring for her has been challenging.

“She was very independent one moment,” Summerville said, ‘and the next moment, we have to make sure we are around to make sure she’s not knocking into anything or she’s not going to get hurt.”

The family has created a GoFundMe account to assist with Jones’ medical care and to make her house more accessible. The monies are called the Helen Jones Quality of Life Restoration Fund.

“In addition to lost wages, Helen now has a number of medical bills, trauma therapy needs, appointments, daily prescriptions, and disability service needs that are adding up quickly,” the GoFundMe page reads. “We are establishing this fund to help us navigate the endless bills and devastation this unknown masked man has caused Helen and our family. Helen’s road to recovery is just beginning and we appreciate all of you who want to help us help her.”

Of their $50,000 goal for Jones, who remains in the hospital recovering since the attack, nearly $37,000 has been raised.

Philadelphia Police have called the attack “completely random” and are seeking assistance in finding a suspect.

