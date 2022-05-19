PA homeowners hit hard by COVID-19 can get up to $30K in mortgage help. You may qualify

For those who have fallen behind on housing costs due to reasons related to the COVID-19 pandemic, help is available through the Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund.

Eligible applicants can receive up to $30,000, and there is not currently an application deadline. Funds will be given until they are depleted.

Pennsylvania received $350 million for this fund, and $7,193,315 has been disbursed, so far.

The program has had 9,449 applicants, and 3,283 of those have been approved with funding pending debt verification. Applications have been approved and aid has been given to 732 applicants.

Pennsylvania is currently ranked 45th in the nation for COVID-19 recovery, according to the CNN Business “Back-to-Normal” index. The list takes into account unemployment levels, workplace mobility, new home postings and a variety of other economic indicators.

Those who purchased their homes in the last couple of years are facing higher payments than usual, as home list prices are up 7.4% in Centre County. Interest rates have also seen a spike, as the average fixed 30-year mortgage is running at 5.49%.

The commonwealth’s assistance program is designed to relieve homeowners who are unable to make their mortgage payments. A portion of the funds can also be used for utility costs.

Here’s what to know about the aid and how to apply.

Who qualifies for homeowner assistance in Pennsylvania?

Guidelines consider income levels, mortgage situation and COVID-related hardships. Here’s eligibility criteria:

Own a home in Pennsylvania that you occupy as your primary residence

Eligible properties include one- to four-unit residential structures, including single-family homes, condominium units, housing cooperatives and manufactured/mobile homes

You are at least 30 days behind on mortgage payments and/or other housing expenses

You have experienced a financial hardship resulting from the pandemic that began or worsened after Jan. 21, 2020

Household income is equal to or less than 150% of the median area household income. For State College residents, the figure is $102,000 for one person, $116,800 for a two-person family, $131,400 for three people and $145,900 for four. Here’s how to calculate income limits for more locales and family sizes.

Homeowner’s first mortgage is a conforming loan and meets federal limits for the year in which it was taken out

The recipient cannot get the same assistance from any other group

Fund dispersion will be prioritized according to the U.S. Treasury guidelines. The first priority group is those who have a current annual income of no more than 100% of local median income or 100% of the U.S. median income and meet the definition of “socially disadvantaged.”

Factors considered in determining social disadvantages include being part of a racial or ethnic group that is discriminated against in American society, being disabled or having limited English proficiency, among other qualifications.

The group with the next-highest prioritization includes people who have an income of 100% or less than the median household income, then those with 150% of the income who are socially disadvantaged. Homeowners who make 150% of median income levels have the last priority.

How can you apply for mortgage and utility relief in PA?

Here’s what you need for your application:

A copy of a government-issued photo ID

Copy of your Social Security or tax identification card, or income tax-related forms including the last four digits of your identification number

Proof of current income

Proof of home ownership

Attest to a pandemic-related decrease in income or increase in expenses

Any additional information you feel may help explain your situation

To begin the application process, visit iem-preregistration.com/pahaf. You’ll first be asked to create an account using your name, email and whether you are comfortable communicating in English.

For those who do not have an email address, you can find help in person at housing counseling agencies. The State College location is The Home Foundation at 226 East Nittany Ave., State College, PA 16804.

Here’s where you can find more locations.

If you need assistance completing the application after your account creation, you can contact the Pennsylvania Homeowners Assistance Fund’s customer service line at 888-987-2423. The line is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. If you call after hours, you can leave a voicemail which will be returned.

Once you begin the application process, you have 21 days to complete it.