PA House passes local politician's bill to make possession of xylazine illegal

HARRISBURG ― A bill to criminalize the illicit use of a dangerous animal sedative that has plagued southwestern Pennsylvania has passed the state House.

Dangerous drug: Investigators find dangerous drug xylazine in recent overdoses, can be used to lace drugs

The new piece of legislation, which was proposed by Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar (R-Somerset) earlier this year, seeks to make it illegal to be in possession of the sedative known as xylazine in Pennsylvania. While the bill will provide a veterinary use exception, the goal of these new restrictions is to make the deadly substance harder for drug dealers to obtain and mix into illicit drugs.

“One of the first cases involving recreational xylazine usage was in Somerset County,” Metzgar said. “The person used it at a baby changing station at a gas station. Illicit xylazine in combination with illicit drugs is a serious public health concern, and I am pleased to see bipartisan support in advancing my legislation.”

Reports indicate the bill to criminalize xylazine possession across the state passed the House by a 163 to 34 vote. Now, the state Senate must consider the legislation before it can become law.

Xylazine has been increasingly found in illegal drugs linked to overdoses in Pennsylvania, with officials noting that the sedative has been found in several fentanyl samples or used in place of the synthetic opioid. When the sedative enters the human body, it can slow a person's breathing to a dangerous level. Unlike a fentanyl overdose, the effects of xylazine can not be treated with substances like Narcan.

Many drug users are not intentionally ingesting xylazine, as the sedative is hidden by drug dealers or used to cut more popular illegal drugs. The powdery tranquilizer can easily be pressed into illegal drugs delivered in pills, such as Oxycontin, Xanax or Percocet, without the buyers' knowledge, and xylazine samples have also recently been found in other illegal drugs like crack, cocaine and methamphetamines.

According to a recent announcement from Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier, two recent overdoses in local communities have been linked to the presence of xylazine in the victims' systems. The local trends of xylazine in overdoses reflect the increasing national attention towards the sedative, as the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) alerted the public to the use of the drug earlier this year.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: PA lawmakers approve state bill to make possession of xylazine illegal