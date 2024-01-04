PA lawmaker seeks to revoke concealed carry permits for people bringing loaded guns to airport

After Pittsburgh International Airport saw a record number of firearms at its federal security checkpoint last year, a local lawmaker has announced he is seeking more punishments for these "irresponsible gun owners."

The newest push for legislation comes from state Rep. Dan Frankel, D-23, Pittsburgh, who has announced he wants to allow the state to penalize gun owners who bring loaded firearms to the airport by revoking their concealed carry permits. According to Frankel, despite several preventive measures publicly posted around airports, travelers are still presenting a "deadly risk" to others by bringing these weapons in their carry-on bags.

“This legislation is not designed to punish the majority of responsible gun owners but to crack down on the irresponsible ones whose actions put fellow travelers at risk," Frankel said. "Responsible gun owners don’t forget that they are carrying a loaded weapon or require TSA intervention to stop them from attempting to board airplanes while armed. It’s time to send the minority of bad actors a message they will hear loud and clear – transport your firearm safely or risk losing your permit to carry.”

Pittsburgh reflecting national trends for guns at airports

Discussions around guns in carry-on bags have been sparked in recent years after the number of weapons found at TSA baggage checkpoints has drastically increased nationwide after the end of travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, 6,500 firearms were discovered at these checkpoints, the most ever recorded, despite longstanding regulations in the United States against bringing any weapons on airplanes.

Pittsburgh's airport is a reflection of this national trend, with a record-setting number of guns found at the local TSA checkpoint during 2023. As of Christmas Day, the airport had discovered a total of 44 firearms in carry-on bags, nearly double the amount of firearms that agents had discovered in 2022.

"The number of guns found keeps going up at such a large rate, even though there's been a pandemic," Lisa Farbstein, a regional representative for the TSA, said.

Times last year. “Since the start of the pandemic, we saw a doubling of the rate of guns (at TSA checkpoints.) Before the pandemic, there was an average of five guns per million passengers nationwide. Now, there are a little more than 10 guns per million passengers nationwide. Keep in mind, right now we're screening in the neighborhood of 2.2 million passengers a day.”

A chart showing the number of firearms detected at the TSA security checkpoint in the Pittsburgh International Airport from 2017 to 2023. During the last year, agents discovered 44 firearms in travelers' carry-ons.

In one recent example at Pittsburgh International, officers at the TSA checkpoint reported a man from Washington County had brought a loaded handgun inside of his carry-on bag while traveling through the busy airport on Christmas Day. Agents were able to detect the gun and confiscate the weapon, but this caused delays as federal and local officers worked to control the situation.

For individuals with a concealed carry permit, such as in this incident, it is not illegal to bring a gun to the airport under current legislative guidelines. Members of the TSA may issue a federal civil penalty for bringing a weapon through checkpoints, which can include fines up to $15,000 for violations and the loss of TSA Precheck privileges, but they are unable to issue criminal charges.

"Responsible gun owners do not bring their guns to a checkpoint because they know the proper way to pack a firearm for a flight," Karen Keys-Turner, federal security director for PIA, said about the most recent incident. "This individual carelessly introduced an unnecessary risk into the airport environment and as a result, he will face a stiff federal financial penalty that will likely cost him thousands of dollars."

Firearms can be transported on planes, but they must be unloaded and in checked luggage stored beneath the plane. These items still must follow regulations to ensure they are stored safely during the flight, such as placing guns in padded hard cases, to protect everyone on the flight. Guns can also be sent via postal service to a destination, which also applies to any blades or other items prohibited from airplanes.

How can you lose a concealed carry permit in Pennsylvania?

Losing a concealed carry permit in Pennsylvania can be a complex process, as the wording of laws allows for sheriffs to revoke these licenses for a variety of reasons. State laws and federal guidelines can help determine who is not eligible to buy a firearm, but it is ultimately up to local sheriffs to decide who gets permission to own a concealed carry permit.

Under the current legislation, a concealed carry permit can be denied or revoked by a county sheriff for some of the following reasons:

Being found guilty of serious and/or violent criminal convictions.

An individual has a "character and reputation is such that the individual would be likely to act in a manner dangerous to public safety."

An individual has been convicted under 1972's Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act.

An individual who "is not of sound mind or who has ever been committed to a mental institution."

An individual who "is addicted to or is an unlawful user of marijuana or a stimulant, depressant or narcotic drug."

An individual "who is a habitual drunkard."

An individual who is classified as "an alien who is illegally in the United States."

An individual dishonorably discharged from the Armed Forces.

While bringing a firearm to the airport can be classified as "dangerous to public safety" in the existing guidelines, the existing framework does not provide a consistent way to address those bringing weapons to a restricted area like an airport. The majority of gun owners are not charged criminally for bringing these items to the TSA checkpoint, which can also create some doubts about revoking a license.

If Frankel's bill were passed, the wording would be clear for gun owners bringing loaded weapons to the security checkpoint and a uniform policy would be created for sheriffs to enforce. At this time, the bill has not yet been introduced to the state House, but is expected to enter discussions and public debate soon.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: State bill would address rising number of loaded guns at airports