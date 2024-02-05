Pa. Lottery ticket worth almost $700,000 sold at this York County store

A ticket worth $699,035.50 for the Strike it Rich game from the Pennsylvania Lottery was sold at the Royal Farms, at 1170 Loucks Road, West York, on Monday, Feb. 5.

Strike it Rich is a $20 Fast Play game that offers progressive top prizes starting at $350,000.

Fast Play games print on-demand from a lottery sales terminal or self-service touchscreen vending terminal and are similar to Scratch-Off games, but without the need to scratch a ticket or wait for a drawing. To see if they’ve won a prize, players can review the ticket, or scan it at a lottery retailer or with the Ticket Checker feature on the Lottery’s Official App.

In this case, the retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Prizes must be claimed, and tickets validated before winners can be identified. Fast Play prizes must be claimed within one year of the ticket purchase date.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Pa. Lottery ticket worth almost $700,000 sold in York County