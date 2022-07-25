Pa. man admits to Jan. 6 attacks on police, AP photographer

A Pennsylvania man has pleaded guilty to attacking police officers and an Associated Press photographer during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot on the U.S. Capitol.

In a deal with prosecutors, Alan Byerly admitted Monday to wielding a stun gun while confronting officers who were trying to protect the Capitol from the angry mob.

He also admitted to assaulting AP photographer John Minchillo, who was documenting the chaos and violence outside the building where lawmakers were meeting to certify President Joe Biden’s election victory.

Byerly is scheduled to be sentenced in October.

He is among more than 300 people who have pleaded guilty so far to federal crimes stemming from the riot.

