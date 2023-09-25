Pa. man charged in West Side auto theft

Sep. 25—CUMBERLAND — A Meyersdale, Pennsylvania, man was jailed Saturday after he reportedly stole a vehicle on Carroll Street and was quickly located and arrested, Cumberland Police said.

The arrest of Joshua Levi Walker, 35, was made without incident by a city police officer within 10 minutes of the alleged theft that was reportedly witnessed by a resident.

Walker was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and unlawful taking of a vehicle. He remained confined Monday at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending initial appearance in district court.