Pa. man freed on $1 bail while awaiting retrial in wife’s death

A Pennsylvania man has been freed on nominal bail while awaiting retrial on charges of killing his wife and then faking an all-terrain vehicle accident to cover up the slaying a decade ago.

An appeals court earlier in the week upheld a York County judge’s decision in June to allow 49-year-old Joseph Fitzpatrick III to be freed on $1 bail.

Defense attorney Christopher Ferro said he was “ecstatic.”

York county prosecutors are mulling an appeal.

Fitzpatrick is accused of having drowned 43-year-old Annemarie Fitzpatrick in a creek in June 2012 and then telling police they crashed their ATV in the water.

