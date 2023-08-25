Pa. man held without bail on murder charge; victim identified as girlfriend

Aug. 25—A Pennsylvania man is being held without bail after he was accused of fatally shooting a woman who authorities identified as his girlfriend.

Kagina Marie Brown, 19, also of Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead at Frederick Health Hospital early on Thursday, charging documents said.

Police say Kevin Eugene Mack, 42, of York, Pa., shot her late night Wednesday in an apartment in the 100 block of Willowdale Drive in the Golden Mile area.

Brown suffered "multiple gunshot wounds," including one to the back of her head, charging documents said.

Authorities have not provided details of the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Mack is charged with first- and second-degree murder, as well as an additional firearms charge, according to online court records.

Charging documents say that around 11:50 p.m. on Wednesday, a woman, identified as Mack's sister, and her boyfriend called 911 and reported a shooting inside of her apartment and that someone was shot.

The couple later said in an interview with police that they had gone to bed Wednesday night and woke up to the sound of a "pow." They thought it was gunshots and ran outside the apartment to call 911.

Officers with the Frederick Police Department responded a minute later and saw someone trying to exit an apartment from the balcony, a police news release on Thursday said.

Police entered Mack's sister apartment, and found a man police later identified as Mack sitting on the couch with his hands raised, charging documents said. Next to him was a .40-caliber Taurus Millennium G2 handgun.

Brown was found in a bedroom on the floor, charging documents said.

Charging documents say one projectile was found in the wall and another was found on the floor.

Frederick County Assistant State's Attorney Brett Engler said during Mack's bail review hearing on Friday that Mack was on probation from a 2020 domestic assault and firearms case.

Online court records show that Mack pleaded guilty in 2021 to second-degree assault and illegal possession of a firearm.

He was sentenced by Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Theresa Adams to 10 years in prison on the assault charge and five years concurrent on the firearm charge. All of the prison time was then suspended.

Mack was placed on five years of supervised probation.

Because he was on probation, he wasn't allowed to have a firearm, Engler said Friday.

Mack's attorney, Frederick County Assistant Public Defender Ricardo Flores, said that while Mack has been on probation, he has had no run-ins with the law before this incident.

Maryland District Court Judge Eric Schaffer said he considered Mack to be a danger and ordered him held without bail. He ruled that Mack cannot have any contact with his sister or her boyfriend.

Mack has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 21, online court records show.

