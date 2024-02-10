Pa. man who killed Carlisle woman during illegal pop-up car rally in New Jersey sentenced

(WHTM)– A Pennsylvania man who killed two people in Wildwood, New Jersey, during an illegal pop-up car rally in 2022 was sentenced.

According to Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, Gerald White, of Pittsburgh, was sentenced to spend up to 45 years in state prison Thursday for the deadly crash that killed Lindsay Weakland, 18, of Carlisle, and Timothy Ogden, 34.

“The tragic deaths of Lindsay Weakland and Timothy Ogden are heartbreaking losses for their friends, loved ones and family that can never be overcome,” Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said in a statement. “I am proud of the work done by Detectives, Assistant Prosecutors and the Victim Witness Unit in my office and members of the Wildwood Police Department that made sure justice was done for their families.”

White was sentenced on two counts of aggravated manslaughter in the first degree and two counts of aggravated assault. According to a news release, White is not eligible for early release, meaning that he must spend 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

It was just after 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 24 when police got a call about a multi-vehicle crash involving pedestrians in the area of Burks and Atlantic Avenues. White, who was driving a 2003 Infinity, tried to run from the scene before police arrived but he was quickly caught.

According to the prosecutor’s office, White was in Wildwood to take part in an illegal car rally called H2Oi or H2O22.

Weakland was one of two pedestrians who was hit by White after he first hit a 2014 Honda Civic that Ogden was a passenger in. Weakland died at the scene while Ogden was rushed to the hospital and later died, the release states. There was no word on what the other pedestrian’s condition was.

“Anyone considering engaging in an illegal unsanctioned car rally should be forewarned that it will not be tolerated by law enforcement and we will use the full force of the law to make certain justice is served,” Sutherland said.

