PA man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide in Sussex County crash

A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty to strict liability vehicular homicide last week for a 2022 drunk-driving motorcycle crash in Sussex County that left his girlfriend dead.

John Frisbie, 31, of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, was driving on County Road 521 in Stillwater when he crashed on June 18, 2022 which left his girlfriend, Erika Perlaki, 24, severely injured. She died over a month later at Morristown Medical Center. Perlaki was Frisbie's rear passenger at the time of the crash.

He appeared before Sussex County Superior Court Judge Michael Gaus on April 26. His sentencing is scheduled for July 14. His attorney, Brett Riegel, did not immediately return a call for comment.

In addition to vehicular homicide, Frisbie pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated. Police records showed Frisbie's blood alcohol level was between 0.109% and 0.235%, well over the legal driving limit of 0.08%. He was also seriously injured during the crash.

Frisbie and Perlaki were with a group of other motorcyclists, who said they were riding in honor of fathers. The other riders told police they stopped at several bars during the ride on the day before Father's Day.

Around 4 p.m., the group stopped at Boomer's Tavern in Hampton Township, where the bartender saw Frisbie drinking before he and Perlaki "abruptly" left.

Video surveillance showed the crash, with Frisbie slowing down, unable to control his motorcycle. Police said that caused the tire to lock and the motorcycle slid, rotated and overturned, throwing Frisbie and Perlaki off.

Lori Comstock contributed to this article.

