Pa. man sentenced to prison for Broome County home invasion; other suspect faces trial

A Pennsylvania man originally charged with multiple felonies in connection with a Broome County home invasion almost a year ago will serve two years in prison, while his alleged accomplice still faces felony charges.

Broome County Judge Joseph Cawley sentenced Brandon Sena-Bruzek, 26, of Montrose, to the prison term after Sena-Bruzek pleaded guilty in September to a single count of second-degree attempted burglary, a felony.

Sena-Bruzek will also serve three years post-release supervision.

Sena-Bruzek was originally charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal use of a firearm, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, aggravated criminal possession of a firearm, and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

The charges stemmed from a Feb. 13, 2022, home invasion burglary at a residence on state Route 26 in the Town of Maine.

A second suspect, Kenneth Hughes, of Greene, was shot and injured by an occupant during the incident, according to the Broome County Sheriff's Office.

The occupant, Jakev Jackson, received messages earlier that evening threatening him with harm, the sheriff's office said.

A short time later, Hughes and Sena-Bruzek traveled to the residence armed with guns, according to investigators.

Hughes reportedly kicked in a door to the residence and was confronted by Jackson, who had armed himself with a shotgun.

Hughes entered the residence and pointed a handgun towards Jackson, who fired the shotgun and struck Hughes in the abdomen, the sheriff's office said.

Sheriff's deputies located Hughes in a vehicle a short distance away. He was treated at UHS Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City and later transferred to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pennsylvania.

Deputies took Sena-Bruzek into custody without incident.

Jackson, who was not injured, was not charged in connection with the shooting.

Hughes recovered from his injuries and was charged with second-degree burglary and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies.

He rejected a plea offer in November and will likely go to trial on those charges, according to the Broome County District Attorney's Office.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Broome County home invasion leads to prison sentence for Pa. man