Pa. mom of 6 killed in North Carolina road rage shooting: Police

A Pennsylvania family is receiving an outpouring of donations after 47-year-old Julie Eberly, a mother of six, was killed in a road rage shooting in North Carolina on Thursday.

- Police in North Carolina are searching for the driver accused of murdering a Lancaster County mother of six during a road rage outburst yesterday. 47-year-old Julie Eberly from Manheim was heading to Hilton Head, South Carolina to celebrate her wedding anniversary. Investigators say Eberly's husband accidentally got close to the shooter's car while trying to merge lanes on I-95. The driver then pulled up next to their vehicle and fired several shots, killing Eberly. Her husband was not injured.

