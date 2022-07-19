Pa. moves water quality and saving the Chesapeake 'to the front burner'

Mike Argento, York Daily Record
·4 min read

There was brief, but spirited, celebration among those who advocate for the Chesapeake Bay and have been working for years to get Pennsylvania to pony up its fair share to reduce pollution that flows from the commonwealth into the bay.

The Pennsylvania legislature had finally come through, passing a bill that establishes what’s being called the Clean Streams Fund, $220 million earmarked to help reduce pollution in the state’s waterways.

Much of the money is expected to be dedicated to cleaning up the massive Susquehanna River watershed, a 27,510-square-mile region, about the size of South Carolina, that contains 8,185 miles of streams, creeks and, of course, the river. In Pennsylvania, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection, nearly one-third of the streams in the state are polluted to the point that the poor water quality harms wildlife and renders it unsuitable for human consumption.

Pennsylvania, long criticized for not taking enough action to cleanup the Chesapeake Bay, has taken a significant step toward funding programs to reduce pollution flowing from the Susquehanna River watershed into the bay.
Pennsylvania, long criticized for not taking enough action to cleanup the Chesapeake Bay, has taken a significant step toward funding programs to reduce pollution flowing from the Susquehanna River watershed into the bay.

Speaking a week after the legislature passed the measure, state Sen. Scott Martin, a Lancaster County Republican who serves as vice chairman of the Chesapeake Bay Commission, was ebullient.

“A lot of hard work went into it,” he said. “I think this is a great start. ... But we have to realize that this is a real marathon, not a sprint.”

The timing was right. For years, the state Legislature had been reluctant to dedicate state taxpayer money to cleaning up the bay – even though those dollars would go toward cleaning up the thousands of miles of compromised streams in Pennsylvania. This year, though, the state received a windfall of federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act, the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 economic relief act approved by Congress in 2021. In all, the state has allocated $700 million from the $6.15 billion it received from the federal government to environmental initiatives in the 2022-23 state budget.

Killing the Chesapeake:Report says it will cost Pa. $521 million a year to save the bay

Politically, members of the legislature advocating for more spending for clean water initiatives said, it has been a hard sell. “You know how the state is divided politically,” Martin said. Ironically, the strongest advocates for the spending were Republicans from the middle of the state whose districts would benefit from such spending. The hard sell was convincing Democrats in the state’s metropolitan areas – Philadelphia and Pittsburgh – to send dollars to the middle of the state, a region dominated by Republicans. Typically, and according to the conventional wisdom, Republicans often advocate for belt-tightening when it comes to environmental spending and Democrats who favor increased spending and regulation to reduce pollution.

“We focused on the watershed,” Martin said, “but we tried to sell it for all of Pennsylvania.”

The legislature also passed increased funding for the Growing Greener program and other stormwater management efforts. It also passed the so-called “fertilizer bill,” which regulates the use of fertilizers that contribute to adding nitrogen and phosphorus into the watershed.

Overall, the passage of the bills signifies a sea change in Pennsylvania’s commitment to clean water and to the bay. Environmental advocates described it as "historic."

Much of the money will go toward reducing pollution from agriculture, something that would benefit farmers in Lancaster and York counties. The Chesapeake Bay Foundation estimates that more than 90 percent of the state’s pollution reductions must come from reforming farming practices that prevent soil and nitrogen from flowing into tributaries in the watershed.

“Pennsylvania farmers have shown they are willing to invest their time, land and limited funds to clean and protect local rivers and streams,” said Bill Chain, the foundation’s interim director and senior agricultural program manager in Pennsylvania. The new funding, he said, “will give them added financial and technical resources to reduce polluted runoff, increase farm sustainability, and get the commonwealth back on track toward meeting its clean water commitments.”

The environmental advocacy group PennFuture described the effort “as a historical win for clean water.” However, Renee Reber, the group’s campaign manager for watershed advocacy, acknowledged that the investment goes “a long way to meeting our goals,” but warned that, “This doesn’t get the job done.”

“With that said,” Reber said, “lawmakers still acknowledge a gap remains to meet the required $324 million per year needed to fund our pollution reduction needs, and the need for recurring, sustainable funding is still there.”

Martin is aware that the need for sustainable funding is paramount. “Make no mistake,” he said, “it’s going to be a continuous effort. Hopefully, it’s a sign that Pennsylvania is moving the issue to the front burner.”

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: PA moves water quality and saving the Chesapeake 'to the front burner'

Recommended Stories

  • The 18 House Republicans who voted against a resolution to support Finland, Sweden joining NATO

    More than a dozen House Republicans voted against a resolution on Monday that expressed support for Finland and Sweden joining NATO. The House passed the measure, which had bipartisan sponsorship, in a 394-18 vote, with all the opposition coming from the Republican Party. Two Democrats and 17 Republicans did not vote. Eighteen House Republicans objected…

  • Trump-Backed Senate Candidate Scorched By The Best Man At His Wedding

    "As someone who loves and used to respect you: What happened to you?” the best man from Blake Masters' wedding asked him.

  • Ex-Trump Doc Ronny Jackson Shoots Himself in Foot With Ill-Timed Video on Guns

    Ronny Jackson/TwitterIn the latest addition to the pantheon of tough-guy gun-toting GOP grandstanding videos, Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) spoke up in defense of gun rights on Monday in a clip of him wielding two assault rifles—one of which was aimed at his own right foot.“I have a message for the Biden administration,” Jackson, the former physician to President Donald Trump, said in his video shared on Twitter, which racked up over a million views in under 24 hours. “If you’re thinking about takin

  • Fire ignites as resident tries to siphon gas with vacuum, Wisconsin officials say

    The resident was hospitalized for burns, firefighters said.

  • Florida Python Challenge: Are dogs allowed? Can people eat python eggs? Other things to know

    Florida Python Challenge is a 10-day event in which pro & novice snake hunters head into the field to capture as many pythons as possible, for a prize

  • Putin: West cannot isolate Russia and send it back in time

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that it was impossible to cut Russia off from the rest of the world, and that sanctions imposed by Western countries would not turn the clock back on Russia's development. Since sending troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, Russia has been hit with a barrage of Western sanctions, designed to isolate it from the global economy, that have deprived it of access to goods including commercial electronics, semiconductors and aircraft parts. "Not just restrictions but the almost-complete closure of access to foreign hi-tech products is being deliberately, intentionally used against our country," Putin said, speaking to a video-conference with government figures.

  • Zelenskyy on Russian threat of doomsday for Ukraine: a not-too-sober statement

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 17 JULY 2022, 23:32 Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has said that Ukraine will not be intimidated by Dmitriy Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, who threatened Ukraine with a "doomsday" in the event of Ukraine attacking Russian forces in Crimea.

  • January 6 committee to receive deleted Secret Service texts, Democrat says

    Agency’s account about how text messages from day before and day of the Capitol attack were erased has shifted several times

  • California woman victim of rare predatory grizzly attack

    A California woman who was fatally mauled by a grizzly bear in western Montana last summer was the victim of a rare predatory attack by a bear that had learned to seek out human food and was likely attracted scents near her tent and others left behind from recent Independence Day picnics, wildlife officials said. Leah Davis Lokan, 65, of Chico, was pulled out of her tent and mauled in the pre-dawn hours of July 6, 2021 in the small town of Ovando, along the banks of the Blackfoot River, made famous by the movie “A River Runs Through It.” About an hour before the mauling, the bear had approached the tents of Lokan and a Texas couple who were camping behind a museum.

  • Another judge rules Speaker Robin Vos violated public records law in 2020 election review

    The decision is another in a string of rulings and orders from judges that have criticized Vos and the leader of the election review, Michael Gableman

  • Pennsylvania is home to 3 types of venomous snakes. Here’s how to spot them

    Out of Pennsylvania’s 21 species of snake only three are venomous. Two are found in the central region. Julian Avery from Penn State explains what to look for.

  • Roper: Joe Biden's disaster of a presidency

    In the months preceding the November 2020 election, many friends and acquaintances told me the same thing: They would vote for anyone to get rid of Donald Trump as president.

  • Political analyst urges U.S. to allow Ukraine to bomb Crimean bridge

    Ukraine should be allowed to strike at Russian targets inside Russian territory using Western weapons, argued political analyst Ramis Yunus during a broadcast of Radio NV on July 17.

  • Ex-Trump counsel gears up for starring appearance in Jan. 6 hearing

    Pat Cipollone, the White House counsel who fiercely defended Donald Trump in his first impeachment trial, is gearing up to be the star witness against the former president as the House Jan. 6 committee winds down its public hearings with a detailed look at Trump’s three hours of inaction as the Capitol riot unfolded. Cipollone…

  • Olena Zelenska, Ukraine first lady, on high-profile US trip

    Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday as she began a series of high-profile appearances in Washington that will include a session with U.S. counterpart Jill Biden. Blue and yellow Ukrainian flags flew alongside American ones on Pennsylvania Avenue as Zelenska headed for her first announced event in the United States, the meeting with Blinken. State Department spokesman Ned Price said the secretary of state assured Zelenska of the United States' commitment to Ukraine.

  • Exclusive-Pentagon nears F-35 jet deal worth about $30 billion -sources

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Department of Defense is nearing an agreement with Lockheed Martin Corp for around 375 F-35 fighter jets over three years, three sources said on Monday, amid expectations of a price increase for the most common version of the jet due to lower quantities and inflation. Since then, production quantities and know-how have increased, helping the price of the stealthy fifth-generation fighter fall to $79 million as it gained buyers. The handshake agreement would come as the aviation industry gathered for the return of the Farnborough Airshow, aiming for a display of confidence after the devastation of COVID-19, even though the only records likely to be broken at the event in southeastern England are for sweltering temperatures.

  • Steve Bannon appears in court as contempt-of-Congress trial begins

    Far-right Trump ally seeks to claim in federal court that he did not willfully fail to comply with subpoena

  • Latest monsoon storms leave heavy damage in Phoenix area

    The Phoenix area and beyond saw more monsoon weather over the weekend. Cleanup from the storms is underway Monday as the monsoon caused damage throughout the Valley.

  • Medvedev has another tantrum, threatens Ukraine over Crimea

    The former president and prime minister of Russia, now deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, burst into a fresh stream of hysterical threats against Kyiv at a meeting with World War II veterans in Volgograd on June 17.

  • Sen. Rand Paul blames McConnell for 'tanking' deal with Biden for anti-abortion federal judge nominee

    Sen. Rand Paul accused Mitch McConnell of lacking the "courtesy" to include him in efforts for Biden to nominate Chad Meredith as a federal judge.