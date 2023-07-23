PA officials say $50 million will be put towards building affordable housing in Bedford Dwellings

A huge project has been announced that is intended to revitalize the Bedford Dwellings neighborhood and surrounding areas in the Hill District.

The project will be funded by a $50 million federal grant. Last year, the city approved an additional $31 million if the federal grant came through.

The money will be used to help create more affordable housing in the neighborhoods and make easier connections to services and public transportation.

Senators Bob Casey, John Fetterman and Congresswoman Summer Lee announced the project on Friday.

Lee applauded the project and emphasized that she feels it is a step in the right direction.

“I am thrilled to announce $50 million to revitalize Bedford Dwellings in the Hill District, thanks to a Choice Neighborhood Implementation Grant our district just received from HUD. This is a meaningful step towards righting past wrongs of racist urban development decisions, chronic disinvestment, and harmful policies. This was the product of years of hard work and coordination between community groups, the City of Pittsburgh, development partners, local organizations, philanthropy and Allegheny County to put a winning proposal together. I am thankful to Secretary Fudge and her team at HUD for this award, and look forward to continuing to work with our local leaders and federal partners as we begin the process of rehabbing affordable housing at Bedford Dwellings as well as developing the surrounding area to create a neighborhood that rights the past wrongs of chronic disinvestment in the Hill District, and centers our Black, marginalized, and low-income neighbors,” Lee said.

Senator Casey is hoping the addition of affordable housing will create a safer community.

“Housing is more than just a roof over your head; it’s the place where safety, well-being, and community start. As the foundation of a neighborhood, housing determines whether businesses can thrive, the potential of future economic development, and the sense of community residents that feel,” said Senator Casey. “Community leaders in the Hill District have been working tirelessly for years to reimagine Bedford Dwellings into a neighborhood anchor where residents can live, work, and play in a vibrant and safe environment and with this funding, they can make that vision a reality.”

Senator Fetterman echoed Casey’s beliefs and said affordable hosing is a right that all people should have.

“Housing is a human right, and this massive investment will help create more affordable housing in Pittsburgh and improve the conditions of this complex and neighborhood,” Senator Fetterman said. “As a member of the Senate Committee on Banking, which covers housing issues, I’ll always fight to make sure every Pennsylvanian has access to safe and affordable housing.”

###

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW



