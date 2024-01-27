PA Rep. Barry Jozwiak announces he will not run for reelection

Jan. 26—State Rep. Barry Jozwiak has announced he will not seek reelection.

The Bern Township Republican issued a statement Friday saying he is retiring from the House of Representatives when his term expires at the end of the year after serving five terms.

Jozwiak said he has been honored to represent the 5th Legislative District. He stressed that as a former Pennsylvania State Police trooper, former Berks County sheriff and Navy veteran his commitment to public service has been a constant part of his life.

"It has been both an honor and pleasure to serve the people of Berks County through the years," he said in a release announcing his decision to retire.

He said that in the months ahead he will continue to help the residents of the district solve their state-related problems, while continuing to create jobs, seek tax reform, defend the Constitution and assist veterans, first responders and law enforcement.

Jozwiak was first elected in 2015 to represent the district, which had been relocated from Erie in the redistricting that followed the 2010 Census. The district stretches across western Berks County. Its geographic footprint in Berks is the largest of any state House district, encompassing 20 municipalities in their entirety and part of Spring Township.

Jozwiak said that during his time in office he has authored and sponsored a variety of legislation aimed at improving the lives of Pennsylvanians.

"Over the years I have helped thousands of people in the district with state-related issues and helped bring millions of dollars into the district to help townships and boroughs with their infrastructure," he said.

He serves as Republican chairman of the House Children and Youth Committee. He is also a member of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau and has supported the concept of family farms while recognizing the critical role agriculture plays in the state's economy.

As for who might fill his seat in 2025, that is not yet clear.

So far, Ontelaunee Township resident Heather Hanna is the only Democratic candidate to officially announce a run for the district in the April 23 primary.

No Republicans have, as of yet, publicly announced their candidacy.