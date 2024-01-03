Pa. representative proposes bill to make school standardized tests online

A Pennsylvania representative proposed a bill to make standardized tests online instead of in-person at schools across the Commonwealth.

Standardized tests are given to students between grade 3-12. with the goal to measure student achievement, gauge proficiency and assist in identifying areas students near more support and instruction in, the proposal said.

In the proposal, Representative Paul Friel said the months-long lag between standardized tests being taken and the final assessment data being available means the usefulness of the results has “largely expired.” Friel said this wastes taxpayer dollars and the schools’ energy and time on a process that “fails to serve our students.”

The proposed legislation would require schools to give standardized tests online, with the scores of those tests required to be reported back to the school districts within ten business days.

Paper testing would still be available for students with Individualized Education Plans and those learning English as needed, the proposal said.

Friel said his bill also includes appropriate funding for schools that would need to purchase technological devices and broadband services to administer the online test.

“Online standardized tests are faster to grade, cost-effective, and most students are already familiar with computer technology and devices in their daily lives. Please join me in supporting this legislation to decrease test costs and increase efficiency for Pennsylvania public schools.” Friel said in the proposal.

