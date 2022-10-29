Pa. resident pleads guilty to firearms charge in Beckley

Oct. 28—Beckley, W.Va. — Hassan Abdullah, also known as "San," 28, of Philadelphia, Pa., pleaded guilty Friday to interstate travel with the intent to engage in dealing firearms without a license.

Abdullah admitted to federal officials to a role in a conspiracy to traffic over 140 firearms from the Beckley area to Philadelphia.

According to court records, Abdullah traveled from Philadelphia to Beckley on Oct. 17, 2020, with co-defendants Bisheem Jones, also known as "Bosh," Derrick Woodard, also known as "D," and Shyheem Woodard-Smith, also known as "Peanut" and "Nut," and obtained firearms that were later sold for a profit in Philadelphia. Abdullah admitted to obtaining these firearms with the other traffickers from a Beckley gun store.

Abdullah further admitted to obtaining over 140 firearms with Jones, Woodard-Smith and Woodard from early 2020 until at least mid-2021. Approximately 45 of those trafficked firearms were recovered at crime scenes primarily in Philadelphia, and have been connected to two homicides, crimes of domestic violence, and other violent offenses.

Abdullah is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 10 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

Woodard previously pleaded guilty to interstate travel with the intent to engage in dealing firearms without a license.

Jones and co-conspirator Shakyrah Ross are scheduled for trial on Nov. 29.

----Beckley, W.Va. — A Tennessee man was sentenced Friday to five years and 10 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for the distribution of fentanyl.

According to court records, Mario Lavonta Ward, 47, of Memphis, admitted that he sold fentanyl to a confidential informant for $200 near Beckley on June 8, 2021.

Ward further admitted that on that same date, officers executed a search warrant at the residence where the drug transaction had occurred and found additional quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, a firearm, and $6,500 in cash. The cash recovered included the $200 used by the confidential informant to purchase the fentanyl.

Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Ward knew he was prohibited from possessing the firearm because of a prior felony conviction. Ward agreed to forfeit the firearm and the money.

----Charleston, W.Va. — Leonard Theodore Kern, 68, of Plano, Texas, was sentenced Friday to 10 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for obstruction of justice involving an investment scheme that cost a West Virginia woman $375,000. Kern must also pay $130,000 in restitution.

According to court records, Kern convinced the victim between May 17, 2012, and July 9, 2012, to invest a total of $375,000 in a "Private Placement Platform" with two other individuals. Kern promised a low-risk financial transaction for an exclusive group of investors and an abnormally high rate of return over a period of just two months.

Kern admitted that he knew the victim's funds were depleted by the middle of 2013, and she would receive no return on her investment.

A federal investigation resulted, and grand jury subpoenas were served upon a company owned and controlled by Kern seeking documentation and records related to the investment transactions. Kern admitted that he intentionally obstructed the grand jury investigation by concealing hundreds of documents responsive to the grand jury subpoenas.

Kern further admitted that he personally benefited in the amount of approximately $130,000 from the unauthorized depletion of the victim's money. Kern bought an expensive personal vehicle, made routine personal debit transactions, and spent the victim's funds on home mortgage payments.