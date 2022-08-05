PA rolls out new rules for minimum wage and tipping. What will it mean for restaurant workers

Dylan Colbert considers himself lucky.

Working as a server at Buttonwood Grill in Peddler’s Village a popular destination in Bucks County, the 21-year-old Temple University student said he’s grateful to work at restaurant where his employers treat him well and the customers tip generously.

“I’m probably one of the happiest people in the food service you can find,” said Colbert, who’s been with the restaurant since the end of 2020.

Depending on tips and the fluctuation in pay, Colbert explained, means developing an understanding that some days might be better than others, but it all averages out in the end.

“The difficult part is keeping your head in the right mindset if you have a weekend where you don’t make good tips. But over the course of a year, you’ll end up with an amount of money that you’ll be happy with,” he pointed out.

Colbert’s also had his fair share of challenging situations along the way, but admits he has fun interacting with his customers.

“Sometimes you get tables you can just really chat with for a couple minutes, that you just connect with in a genuine way, and it’s nice. At that point it’s not really about making money, it’s more of a side benefit where you have these positive social interactions,” he said.

But as much as he enjoys his job, he knows not everyone who works for tips are as fortunate.

Like Colbert — most servers, bartenders and other tipped workers in the service industry rely on the the kindness of their patrons in hopes of making a livable wage.

It is why Pennsylvania has specific regulations in place to protect these workers.

Under current law, when employee makes at least $30 in tips a month, their employer can reduce an employee's hourly wage from $7.25 per hour, Pennsylvania's minimum wage, to as low as $2.83 per hour. This is known as a tip credit.

Increasing this $30 tip threshold is among the changes going into effect Friday when Pennsylvania’s Department of Labor and Industry updated regulations for minimum wage and tipped workers goes into effect.

It’s the first time these rules have been updated since 1977.

The changes cover five primary areas for tipped workers:

Instead of $30, an employee must now make $135 a month before their base hourly wage can be adjusted from $7.25 to $2.83 an hour. In addition, the combination of their base pay and tips must average at least the minimum wage otherwise the employer must make up the difference.

Employers are prohibited from deducting credit card or other payment processing fees from employees’ tips.

Employers, managers and supervisors are excluded from receiving tips from a tip pool.

Known as the 80/20 rule, an employer can only take a tip credit when an employee spends 80% of their time performing tip generating duties. If an employee spends more than 20% of their time performing non-tip generating duties, their employer cannot apply the tip credit to those hours that exceed the 20%.

Employers must be transparent about automatic service charges, clarifying to customers that those fees are not gratuities for tipped employees.

“The world of work has changed significantly since these regulations first went into effect in 1977, but tipped workers remain a sizeable and critical segment of Pennsylvania's workforce. They are the only workers whose take-home pay ultimately depends on the generosity of their customers and not the obligation of their employer,” Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier said in a press release.

“This update to the Minimum Wage Act regulations aims to protect tipped workers in the 21st century and ensure consistency for employers.”

Come Friday, Colbert said he doesn’t think he’ll notice a difference, but understands the importance of updates like this.

“I have most of these things already, and that’s just by way of having good employers,” he said. “But for other people that don’t have it as good as I do, it’s good they’ll have the benefits they should have had anyway.”

A detailed explanation of these updated regulations can be found found on Pennsylvania's Department of Labor and Industry website.

