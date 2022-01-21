PA Saw Record Gambling Revenues In 2021: Gaming Control Board

HARRISBURG, PA — In addition to getting COVID-19 vaccinations last year, state residents spent considerable time wagering. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reported a record revenue of $4.7 billion in 2021.

The money came slot machine, table games, sports betting, iGaming, video game terminal and fantasy contests.

That's nearly double the $2.6 billion in revenues generated in 2020, which the board attributed to pandemic-related closures and safety measures enacted at casinos across the state. It's also more than $1 billion taken in during pre-pandemic 2020.

The $4.7 billion generated more than $1.9 billion in tax revenues, according to a board news release. That also is nearly double the $1 billion in tax money wagering produced in 2020.

A breakdown of the revenues generated last year:

Slots: $2.2 billion.

iGaming: $1.1 billion.

Table games: $924 million.

Sports wagering: $340 million.

Video game terminals: $39 million.

Fantasy sports contests: $29 million.

