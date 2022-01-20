Pa. Senate passes legislation to aid in the search for missing persons

Jan. 20—WILKES-BARRE — The families of two area women who have been missing for years were pleased Wednesday to hear of the passage of House Bill 930 that would require the Pennsylvania State Police to turnover DNA samples of missing persons and unidentified decedents to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NAMUS) — a nationwide clearinghouse that went online in 2008.

According to Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, the Pennsylvania Senate approved House Bill 930 by a vote of 42 to 7.

Under the proposal, Pennsylvania would become the 11th state for law enforcement to collect and submit DNA samples of missing persons or unidentified remains through a secure database, to the Pennsylvania State Police, and then to be shared with the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NAMUS).

"Like the sponsors of House Bill 930, there have been several families in my district over the years, who I have met with regarding their lost loved ones," Baker said. "The families of Shelva Rafte and Phylicia Thomas have become advocates for missing persons. Nearly seven years ago, two sisters of Shelva — Joanne Decker and Shirley Masters — took their pain and channeled it into helping others, through the creation of "Lead Me Home Today," a non-profit organization.

"When a loved one vanishes, be it family, friend, co-worker, or neighbor, it creates an unimaginable void. The harsh reality is that 600,000 people go missing each year, and while most people return home, many tragically do not," the senator said.

Baker added that thanks to technological advances in the world of criminal justice and investigation, law enforcement and investigators are able to increase their success of finding fugitives, keeping tabs on wrongdoers, and shining new light on old crimes.

"The legislation that we are advancing will help to provide law enforcement with a secure and necessary tool, while also giving hope to the numerous families and friends who want and deserve answers," Baker said.

Pauline Bailey, mother of Phylicia Thomas, remains hopeful that her daughter will be found and returned for proper burial. Feb. 11, marks the 17th anniversary since Phylicia went missing in 2004 at the age of 22, the presumed victim of a brutal murder that occurred at a party in Hunlock Township on a cold February night in 2004. Her body has never been found.

Regarding the passage of HB 930, Bailey said, "This really should have been done a long time ago. I mean I'm glad, but it shouldn't have taken this long. People whose hearts have been ripped out need to know what happened. I guess this will definitely help."

Bailey said she is preparing for the annual vigil in Phylicia's memory. This year,m Bailey said it will be for family and close friends only and it will be streamed on Facebook on Feb. 11.

In Pittston, two sisters of Shelva Rafte — Shirley Masters and Joanne Decker — said they feel HB 930 will help all families of missing persons.

"We were just talking about this," Masters said. "We feel that this will be a wonderful resource for police and families and will give some hope to them."

Masters and Decker said getting as much information out there, including the ability to cross-check DNA, will provide them a system to hopefully give families some comfort.

"Getting information out is do difficult when it comes to the missing,' Masters said. "This is definitely a step forward, but it took families like ours and Phylicia's to all come together to rally and thank God our state legislators stood with us to make this happen."

Masters and Decker said even though their sister went missing nearly 16 years ago, they still have no leads inn the case.

"We know no more today than we did in the first few days after she went missing,' Masters said. "This legislation is for the greater good. It will help all families of those who have no voice. But for us, it never goes further than Day One."

Shelva Rafte was last seen by her family on Memorial Day weekend in 2006. She attended her daughter's graduation party in Nicholson on May 28, 2006, and was last seen in the area of Market and River streets just before 1 p.m. on May 29.

Rafte's boyfriend accompanied her to the graduation party and they left together, returning to his Jenkins Township home.

Baker said she was a champion for HB 930 in the Senate through her Judiciary Committee.

"very time I read a story about Phylicia's mom, my heart aches," Baker said. "But for Pauline Bailey and her family, that heartache is every day. They deal with what happened every day and they want and deserve closure. My heart goes out to all families of missing persons."

Baker said HB 930 will create awareness. She said research shows 600,000 people go missing every year.

"Now this forensic tool can help to bring more home to their families," Baker said.

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.