Pa. senator proposes bill to allow hunters to use drones to recover downed game

A Pennsylvania senator proposed a bill that would allow hunters to use drones to recover downed game.

According to the proposal, the advancement of unmanned drones has created an opportunity to use technology to aid in the recovery process, and the state of Ohio has already implemented this rule.

Senator Jarrett Coleman, representing Bucks County, said “the Pennsylvania Game Commission appears to be taking a hostile view of the use of drones in game recovery.”

Senator Coleman said that in December 2023, the Game Commission charged a Pennsylvania resident with two counts of unlawful devices and methods and one count each of disturbance of game and wildlife and restrictions on recreational spotlighting after the hunter used a drone to recover a downed deer.

The charges combined carry a maximum of $2,500 in fines and up to three months in jail, Senator Coleman said.

Coleman said with the advent of drones, hunters have an additional tool to use and reduce the amount of dead game that goes uncollected.

