PA Senators react after Congress passes bill to avoid government shutdown

After concerns grew around the country, Congress passed a bill to keep the government open and avoid a shutdown.

In response, Pennsylvania Senators Bob Casey and John Fetterman released statements about the close call.

Casey said the situation was resolved due to common sense but said he believes House Republicans created the issue.

“Today, common sense prevailed to keep the government open and avoid the unnecessary hardship a shutdown would have put on Pennsylvania families. I am relieved that House Republicans abandoned their draconian bill to cut law enforcement, Meals on Wheels, and nutrition programs for women, children, and infants, and more. But make no mistake, this was a manufactured crisis that could have been avoided if House Republicans had acted like adults from the start. There is only one way to fund the government and that is through bipartisanship. Congress has until November 17 to work together to pass spending bills that fund the government for the rest of the fiscal year and provide certainty for the American people. Though House Republicans would not support additional funding for Ukraine in this deal, we must immediately work in a bipartisan manner to support the courageous Ukrainian soldiers and people. Members of Congress who vote against Ukraine funding are complicit in Putin’s brutal war” said Casey.

Fetterman said he voted to keep the government open but fears Congress has been made out to look dysfunctional. He also called on other members of Congress who were not cooperative to change their ways so work could be done easier in the future.

“I voted at 8:30 p.m. on a Saturday night, that’s my job. But the American people should never have to worry about their government shutting down. Pushing the snooze button solves nothing because these same losers will try to pull the same [expletive] in 45 days. I voted yes tonight to keep the government open, but I’m done normalizing this dysfunction. This is not entertainment, it’s governance. We must not allow the Freedom Caucus to turn our government into The Steve Wilkos Show,” Fetterman said.

The Senate vote was 88-9 in favor.

