PA State Police arrest two Scranton teens for the murder of a Thornhurst 17-year-old

SPRING BROOK — Police arrested two men in connection to the shooting of a minor in Lackawanna County.On June 18, Joseph Roberson, 17 of Thornhurst, was shot and killed coming home from an underage drinking party, police say.A white Chrysler sedan pulled up to the residence as Roberson left. Video surveillance, cell phone records and interviews place four individuals in this sedan at the location along Bowens Road where Roberson was shot.After investigating the incident, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Dunmore arrested Evan Danial Wasko and Liam Patrick O'Malley, both from Scranton. Both men are 18 years old.Police allege Wasko was the shooter, and so they charged him with Criminal Homicide, Terroristic Threats, Recklessly Endangering Another Person and Firearms violations.O'Malley's charges include Terroristic Threats, Recklessly Endangering Another Person and Firearms violation. "We are seeing across the country an increase in gun-related crime with youths. We are not immune in Lackawanna County," stated Lackawanna County DA, Mark Powell.A release issued by PSP state the investigation is ongoing. There were two other passengers in the white sedan at the time of the incident. Police are looking into whether further arrests are warranted in regards to this matter.Wasko's and O'Malley's preliminary arraignments were held Thursday morning. They are due back in court on July 6 for a preliminary hearing.Wasko was denied bail and O'Malley was unable to post his. They were both remanded to Lackawanna County Prison.

This article originally appeared on Tri-County Independent: PA state police arrest two Scranton teens for murder